Boris Johnson announces further lifting of COVID-19 restrictions





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced that England will begin the next phase of reopening next week, calling on the relaxed restrictions considerable unlocking. From May 17, indoor hospitality venues will open to the public in England, including restaurants, bars and cafes. A number of indoor entertainment and attractions will also reopen to the public, with some COVID-19 measures in place, including cinemas, theaters, concert halls, bowling alleys, casinos, amusement arcades, museums and indoor play areas for children. People in England will be allowed to attend indoor and outdoor events, including live performances and sporting and commercial events, with participation limits determined according to the type of venue. Johnson also announced the easing of restrictions on schools. Colleges will allow in-person teaching to resume, but Johnson said students should be tested twice a week. The prime minister also said face masks would no longer be needed in classrooms or common areas of high schools and colleges. Additionally, Johnson announced that up to six people, or two households, will be allowed to socialize indoors. He also increased the limit for outdoor gatherings to 30 people. The reduced restrictions also include an increase in the number of named visitors allowed to visit residents of nursing homes from two to five, provided they test negative for COVID-19. Johnson has also eased travel restrictions, allowing people traveling to Britain to plan overnight stays and eliminating the reason requirement that is in place for international travel. This unlock is a very big step on the way back to normalcy and I have no doubts that we can go further, Johnson said. The Prime Minister, however, urged residents to remain vigilant in the fight against the coronavirus. He encouraged people to continue to follow social distancing when they are not with friends and family, and reminded people that gathering outdoors is safer than indoors. He also called on individuals to be aware of the variations circulating in the world. We must continue to fight the spread of variants here in the UK, Johnson said. Although we do not yet have any evidence to believe that these variants are completely resistant to vaccines, we must remain vigilant. So please remember, hands, face, space and fresh air, he added. Johnson said the UK was on track to enter the next phase of reopening on June 21, subject to the impact of the third stage on data. Johnson said more than two-thirds of all adults in the UK had been vaccinated and more than a third, or 18 million people, had received their second dose.







