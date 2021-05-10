Take out the f ** k! – The Manila Times

Using his own words, the above headline is addressed to Teodoro Tweeterboy Locsin Jr. to resign, like yesterday, as Foreign Secretary with his head bowed in shame if he has an iota of delicadeza (dignity ) running through his veins.

In a tweet, Locsin said, China, my friend, how politely can I say it? Let me see OGET THE F ** K OUT.

He was referring to the continued presence of Chinese coast guards, militias and fishing vessels in our South China Sea territorial waters.

After President Rodrigo Digong Duterte warned him just because we have a problem with China doesn’t mean we can be rude and disrespectful to it, Locsin immediately apologized for his gutter language but made it worse. for himself when he made it clear that his apologies were only for his Chinese counterpart. , Foreign Minister Wang Yi, whom he claimed to be his friend and not from the Chinese government.

I’m sorry I hurt his feelings but he’s alone, he said.

How can he even say that? He told China, not Wang, to get rid of the shit. How does he think President Xi Jinping and the Chinese people in general should be feeling?

And Wang was even bullied!

It was my elusive dream to copy until I reached the elegance of Wang Yi in mind and manner. His opinion alone counts. He framed me in my understanding and my response to Myanmar. I went to China to get his advice before the ASEAN Leaders Summit and followed it to the letter, he said.

(Did he also consult and seek the advice of his boss Digong and follow it to the letter?)

Finally, desperate to justify his rude outburst, he said the usual suave diplomatic speech did nothing.

And did he accomplish anything with his vulgar remark, other than to show the world what kind of diplomat he is? Top diplomat pa, according to local mainstream media! We wonder what the career diplomats of the DFA must be feeling.

As the spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, which must have had the approval of Foreign Minister Wang, said during a press briefing, we hope that some people on the Philippine side will care about the manners. basic and will act in a way that suits its status.

Ouch, that must hurt! But we doubt it! As one reader put it, do yourself the best of Tweeterboy, being the Amboy, the oligarch and the Yellowtard that he is.

DFA contradicts Digong on arbitration award

The big question now is what will Digong do about Locsin? People wonder what is preventing him from firing the nutcase despite the many opposing views he has taken on the direction of the government’s independent foreign policy.

Recently, shortly after Digong declared that the PCA’s arbitration award was nothing more than a piece of paper that he would throw in the trash, Locsins DFA immediately issued a statement contradicting what Digong had said. . DFA officials couldn’t have done without Tweeterboy’s instructions, could they?

The presidents’ statement at the 75th United Nations General Assembly on the 2016 South China Sea arbitration award is the supreme expression of foreign policy on the West Philippine Sea issue, the DFA said.

On the other hand, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana agreed with Digong that the prize was a worthless piece of paper that can be thrown in the trash.

The same applies to this space for the simple reason that China has neither accepted nor participated, a sine qua non, in the arbitration procedure, thus rendering the arbitration decision null and void ab initio.

Locsin revolving fund and passport

In January of this year, Locsin reported that the Passport Revolving Fund had disappeared and that arrears from the DFA to APO Production Unit, the country’s passport printing subcontractor, had reached 388 million pesos.

He said the fund was swallowed up by travel allowances, insurance and miscellaneous.

Second. 17 of Republic Act (RA) 8239, or the Philippine Passport Act of 1996, states:

SECOND. 17. Revolving Fund for Passports. The Department may charge a service charge of up to two hundred and fifty pesos (250) for the service rendered to applicants regarding the processing and issuance of passports requiring special consideration, waiver or issuance beyond normal business hours. office. Service charges received by the Department under this SEC. (sic) establishes a revolving fund called the Passport Revolving Fund which can be used by the Department to enhance its passport and consular services and other Departmental services except for travel and transportation allowances and expenses.

It can be seen from the above provision of RA 8239 that the DFA may use the Passport Revolving Fund (FRP) for the improvement of its passport and consular services and other ministerial services, except for allowances. and travel and transportation expenses.

Second. 17 also requires the secretary to submit a report on the disbursement of the fund every six months to the Senate and the House external relations committees.

In order to replenish the FRP, Locsin said, I am cutting overseas travel. There is tons of money out there. No more conference trips. Theres Zoom. I stopped building renovations and capital spending. The government needs every peso for immunization.

But first, Locsin should be asked to explain why he violated the PRF disbursement provision under RA 8239. The DFA budget still has an allowance for official travel and allowances. Why was PRF used instead?

This is, in our view, the first question Malacaang should have asked Locsin.

The other question is, did he submit a report on the disbursement of the FRP every six months to the Senate and House external relations committees?

Have the authorities concerned, such as the Audit Commission or the Ministry of Justice, carried out an investigation into this apparent irregularity, an anomaly if you will, for which Locsin is responsible? If not, why not? Is there really a sacred cow in Digong’s cabinet?

China should start behaving like a true friend

China claims to be our friend. But friends don’t do what they did by entering and staying in another’s exclusive economic zone without permission. Such action raises doubts as to its true intentions.

Is it any wonder then that China’s main adversary, the United States, as well as its cohorts in the European Union, Australia, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, continue to insist on its so-called evil designs against its little neighbors?

Transparency in Chinese largesse

The Yellowtards and the opposition in general continue to insist that Digong dropped the arbitral award for economic largesse from China which they say never materialized.

We believe that the government would be well advised to detail and make public these aids, loans, grants, etc. China has granted us so far and the conditions attached to it for the sake of transparency and to dispel any doubts that may linger in the minds of critics and people in general.

Reminders

Locsin said the VFA review took place between Philippine and US authorities. Digongs’ position is an abrogation. Why does it need to be reviewed? Is that his boss’s instruction? Or is it also one of its policies?

What are the government and Comelec doing in the face of the petition from the lowest bidder who lost to Smartmatic during the renovation of its voice counters? The only other bidder, Power Serve Inc. (PSI), was disqualified by the Comelecs Special Committee on Bids and Prices (SBAC) for failing to include a zero or a hyphen in the relevant bid documents. PSI’s offer of 490 million pesos is a whopping 147,443,308.45 pals lower than Smartmatics’ supply of 637,443,308.45.PSI appealed to the SBAC to reconsider its decision, but no action was taken. has still been taken by him to this day.

What is the government doing about the reported return of the US military to Subic Bay through the agreement between Austal and the US private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management to take over the Subic Bay site from the South Korean company? bankrupt Hanjin Shipping?

Kaya yang maglagay-lagay ka ng base right now, this will ensure, if war breaks out because there is an atomic arsenal introduced, it will ensure the extinction of the Filipino race, Digong said.

And who can forget Digongs’ immortal words spoken to a group of businessmen in Tokyo, Japan in October 2016:

I want to be friends with China. I don’t need the arms. I don’t want missiles installed in my country. I don’t need airports to accommodate bombers. I declared that I would pursue an independent foreign policy. I want, perhaps in the next two years, my country to be free from the presence of foreign military troops. I want them to come out.

That was over four years ago. He only has one year left to fulfill his wish. Will he do so a day before his term ends in June of next year?

Digong has always maintained that the armed forces of the Philippines can fight insurgents and Muslim extremists without American help.

Do we need America to survive as a nation? Do we need the might and might of the United States military to fight our rebellion here and the terrorists in the south and control drugs? If we can’t do it, we don’t care about being a republic, he said.

What steps is the government taking to extradite the fugitive president of ex-Comelec Andres Bautista from the United States?

