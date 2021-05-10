An incredible revelation about the GOP’s willful blindness to Donald Trump





“When Republican National Congressional Committee staff rose to explain the party’s latest ballot in major battlefield districts [at an April retreat], they omitted a key finding about Trump’s weakness, refusing to release the information even when directly questioned about Trump’s support by a congressman, according to two people familiar with what happened. (…) Trump’s negative ratings were 15 points higher than his favorable ratings in central districts, according to full poll results, which were then obtained by the Washington Post. “

Go back and read that. And consider what that makes clear.

It’s this: Campaign officials tasked with helping Republicans regain their majority in 2022 have very insightful information about former President Donald Trump’s negative impact on GOPs in key seats.

This is, literally, the definition of political malpractice. And, at least according to the Post, this isn’t the first time this has happened.

Cheney was alarmed, she later told the others, in part because Republican campaign officials also left out the bad news from the Trump polls during a March retreat for committee chairs. ranking, “the Post reported.

Why would these types of campaigns deliberately omit data that will, very clearly, impact critical campaigns in the battle for the majority of the House? I’m a record broken here, but the answer is simple: they’re terrified of Trump and the base he commands.

So terrified that they are willing to jeopardize the party’s chances of reclaiming the House in order to preserve the cult of personality around Trump and the 2020 election he lost.

From the perspective of these campaign leaders – and NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer – they are doing what they need to survive in this time of Republican politics. Trump has repeatedly shown his willingness to attack those who cross him – and to use the absolute loyalty he commands from within his base to end (or reduce) political careers.

And so, rather than giving GOP members the honest truth about Trump – he’s largely popular among the grassroots and not at all popular with the general electorate – they perpetuate the myth that aligning with Trump is a strategy. winner! Point: This is short-sighted politics. History suggests Republicans are expected to win back a majority in November 2022 – but getting so close to a deeply unpopular former president spouting election lies might be the only way to prevent history from repeating itself.





