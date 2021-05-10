Russian ban on flights to Turkey unlikely to change support for Ukraine – analyst





Russia’s ban on tourist flights to Turkey is unlikely to reduce its support for Ukraine or cause lasting damage to the Turkish economy, analyst Joanna Pritchett said. In an article published by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace On Monday, Pritchett argues that the Russian ban was a likely option taken in response to Turkey’s growing relations with Ukraine. Russian authorities announced the ban on April 12, billing it as a security measure given the increase in COVID-19 cases in Turkey. The ban will last until June 1 and cut the usual tourist season when Russians tend to flock to Turkish beaches and resorts. However, the move came just two days after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky to Istanbul amid mounting tensions in the Donbass region. Pritchett compares the recent ban to the last one that took place in 2015 in response to the destruction by the Turkish Air Force of a Russian SU-24 which Ankara said entered its airspace from Syria. President Vladimir Putin then called the incident a stab in the back by supporters of the terrorists and imposed sanctions against Turkey. The ban only ended a year later after Erdogan apologized to Putin for the loss of the Russian plane. Using data from the Russian central bank, Pritchett calculated that Turkey lost as much as $ 5.8 billion, or one-fifth of its expected tourism revenue in 2016. However, she writes that this happened in the past. detriment of Russian holidaymakers losing travel destinations with many alternatives. in Turkey receiving no influx of visitors during this period. About 3 million Russians who allegedly took a vacation in Turkey in 2016 appear to have lost the opportunity to vacation abroad that year, Pritchett wrote, adding that the revenue lost by Turkey due to the sanctions also amounts to the money the Russians wanted to spend on vacation but were prevented from doing so, a loss for these Russian citizens. She goes on to note that tourism losses never recovered until 2015, largely due to the travel disruption caused by COVID-19. Pritchett explains that Russia, due to its limited economic tools, is forced to rely on trade sanctions as its only options for retaliation. This in turn prevents it from having a particularly effective sanctions policy. An ideal sanctions program should inflict real harm on policy makers in the target country, but cause only limited harm to a small number of people in the country who impose them, Pritchett said, adding that trade sanctions that harm its own citizens were made for bad choices. . She believes that the return of many countries to some level of lockdown on COVID-19 has deprived Russians of travel choices and that Turkey has remained one of the few, but most popular, destinations to stay. Furthermore, Turkey’s strategic reasons for supporting Ukraine – opposition to separatism, support for the Crimean Tatars and growing defense relations – are enough to maintain its support through the travel ban to Russia. Overall, if Russia’s ban on flights to Turkey was intended to change Turkish policy, it seems misguided at best and likely to cause so much harm to its own citizens, Pritchett said.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos