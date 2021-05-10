What is preventing the OIC from asking Israel to stop its atrocities? – OpEd – Eurasia Review





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the Israeli attack on Palestinians outside Al Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramazan and reiterated his call on the international community and the Muslim world to take measures to protect Palestinians and their legitimate rights.

One of my critics asked this question; even if they call a meeting and pass a resolution condemning Israeli actions, will it make a difference? I insisted that holding an emergency meeting could prove that Muslim countries are united and support the cause of the Palestinians.

Having said that, I couldn’t help but say: They may show a lukewarm response and send lower-ranking officials to attend the meeting, but the wording of the resolution will not matter.

In support of my reasoning with the following arguments:

It is no secret that for over seven decades the people of Palestine and Kashmir have borne the brunt of the divided Muslim community. Their miseries have persisted because of the vested interests of those countries, which have the power to convince global and regional superpowers to resolve these long-standing problems.

Today I will not talk about the Kashmir issue because it does not have a common border with the countries located in the Arabian Peninsula. My heart bleeds with the apathy of these countries towards the murder of their Arab brethren by Israel in the occupied territories. I won’t talk about the heinous crimes against Palestinians over the past seven decades, but the most recent, the indiscriminate murder of Muslims in Jerusalem last Friday.

Everyone knows that the Jews paid a significant sum to then-US President Donald Trump to do two things: 1) recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and 2) move the US embassy to the United States. newly recognized capital. Not all oil-rich Arab countries resisted this initiative. In fact, they were advised to normalize relations with Israel, some have already done so, while others have also agreed but pending the opportune moment to make the statement.

Another friend said Iran was anti-US and could be persuaded to draft a heavily worded resolution. I also have doubts because most Arabs think Iran is a greater threat compared to Israel and may not even like to invite it.

Many devout followers of Imran Khan in Pakistan believe he is capable of leading the Muslim Ummah. However, many Arab countries may also dislike the idea. Unfortunately, some of these countries feel that they are the only ones with the right to lead the Muslim Ummah.

Therefore, I do not expect any encouraging response from oil-rich Arab countries on holding an emergency OIC meeting. They may not like to make Khan a leader of the Muslim Ummah.

