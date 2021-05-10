Consumer Products Show Showcases China’s Dual Circulation





One of the main misconceptions of China’s new “dual circulation” development paradigm is that the world’s second largest economy is withdrawing into its home market and away from the world. On the contrary, Beijing continues to facilitate its huge domestic market to foreigners and the China International Consumer Products Expo is a good example. The exhibition, which ends Monday, presents an unprecedented platform to access the Chinese consumer market. Products from companies and brands from 69 countries and regions around the world were on display. According to the Ministry of Commerce, companies and brands financed by foreign capital were the majority of the participants in the event, testifying to the attractiveness and potential of the Chinese market for foreign companies. The exhibition is an integral part of overseas circulation in the new development paradigm featuring “dual circulation”, in which domestic and foreign markets are mutually reinforcing, with the domestic market as the mainstay. “Behind this technical sounding phrase hides an idea that could change the world economic order,” wrote Mark Leonard, co-founder and director of the European Council on Foreign Relations, in an April comment. “One area (‘foreign market’) will keep in touch with the rest of the world, but it will be gradually eclipsed by another (‘domestic market’) which will cultivate domestic demand, capital and ideas.” This is typical of foreign analysis on “dual circulation” in recent months, which envisioned China looking or turning “inward,” a word that has made the headlines of the New York Times, Financial Times and from the South China Morning Post. Earlier this month, Qiushi, the flagship newspaper of the Communist Party of China, published Chinese President Xi Jinping’s keynote speech illustrating the new development paradigm. The first misunderstanding to be avoided, Xi said, was the one-sided emphasis on the domestic market in favor of a substantial contraction of openness to the outside world. In other words, the domestic market as a “pillar” does not mean that it comes at the expense of the foreign market. It may be difficult for foreigners to understand, but it conforms to the dialectical logic that has been preached and practiced by the Chinese Communist Party for decades. In theory, the unity of opposites is the central category of the dialectic: while two conditions, in this case two markets, appear opposed to each other, they are nevertheless dependent on each other and presupposing each other. In practice, China has never ceased its efforts to open up. In recent years, China has held a series of nationwide trade fairs which also include Canton Fair, China International Trade Fair for Services, and China International Import Expo. The China International Consumer Products Expo is the latest addition. Hainan, the island province that hosted the expo, is being built into a free trade port, an initiative that demonstrates Beijing’s determination to advance reform and opening up, expand market access, improve the business environment and develop imports and outbound investments. President Xi also stressed the enormous importance of building a very large market in a sustainable manner. Overall, China is expected to become the world’s largest consumer goods market during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) and the largest services trader by 2035, Chi Fulin, head of The Chinese Institute for Hainan-based Reform and Development, said during a forum at the expo. The data for this year already looks promising. According to the General Administration of Customs, the value of China’s imports and exports in the first four months increased by 21.8% compared to the same period in 2019, exceeding expectations.

