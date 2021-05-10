Newsmax to make Primetime debut with Steve Cortes, Jenn Pellegrino – Deadline





Newsmax has enlisted the help of Steve Cortes, former Donald Trump adviser, and Jenn Pellegrino, former White House correspondent for One America News Network, to co-host a prime-time show.

Set to debut on Tuesday, Cortes & Pellegrino will air at 9 p.m. ET, on the same timeslot as Hannity on Fox News.

Cortes was an adviser and television spokesperson for the Trump 2020 campaign, and was also a political and financial commentator. Pellegrino was a One America correspondent, perhaps the most pro-Trump of all right-wing news networks. She also worked for Fox News and QVC.

Newsmax says the show “will confront and attack Washington’s permanent political class, big business, and the growing threat of ‘awake’ progressivism.” Newsmax’s nighttime lineup also includes Spicer & Co., Greg Kelly Reports, Stinchfield, and Rob Schmitt Tonight. Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said the new show “complements our nightly programming and will continue our unprecedented growth.”

Related Article Newsmax Segment On ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hits Off Rails As Guests Insist On Network “Lying To Its Own Viewers” About 2020 Election

In Friday’s most recent figures, Newsmax’s prime hours averaged 155,000, compared to Fox News 2.05 million, MSNBC 1.82 million and CNN 799,000, according to Nielsen.

Among the segments on Cortes & Pellegrino there will be “Battle for America”, to promote “the amazing stories of ordinary citizens, who overcame the disastrous policies of the ruling class, such as open borders, critical theory of race and censorship. “

After the November election, while making unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud, Trump urged his supporters to switch from Fox News to Newsmax and OAN. Newsmax saw an audience spike as it focused on post-election challenges. Although they have fallen since the inauguration, according to the PA, they are significantly higher than they were before the election.

Cortes backed Trump in his election demands. Pellegrino interviewed Trump in February, but did not challenge him when he claimed the election was stolen.

Yet courts have dismissed more than 50 allegations of electoral irregularities filed by the then President’s campaign and his allies, and Attorney General William Barr said there had been no findings of widespread fraud that could have changed the result. Newsmax apologized last month to Dominion Voting Systems employee Eric Coomer in a settlement of claims he was involved in vote rigging.

Newsmax also announced that it will hold a town hall meeting on Wednesday with Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida. Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith will host the event from the villages of Florida, starting at 6 p.m. ET.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos