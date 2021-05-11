HENRY DEEDES watches Boris Johnson announce the lifting of lockdown restrictions

The landing gear is lowered, the flaps are fully extended and the runway is safely in sight. After our long flight through the desert, Boris Johnson’s message was clear: Britain, we are going to land.

We were at the last Downing Street press conference, for the first time in a little while, and for once a bit of positivity was ringing around the walls of the briefing room.

The Prime Minister and his boffins had crossed the numbers and studied the charts. It was time, the prime minister said, to take a big step back to normalcy.

From Monday, the cinemas will reopen. It will be the same for hotels, inns and guest houses. Families can hug and kiss one more time. Frankly, I’m not sure even the busiest Covid Marshals were going to stop them, but there you go.

It is time, the Prime Minister said, to take a big step on the way back to normalcy

We will also be allowed to enter pubs and restaurants, although probably ordering in bars still not a spectator. Something as unnatural as having a pint delivered to the table. Like eating a Mars bar with a knife and fork.

Most important for Boris was that we are now approaching a time when we finally stop relying on detailed government decrees and make our own decisions.

In other words, when he no longer has to hand out the jackboot instructions. Being bossy seems as natural to him as a diet based on tofu and quinoa.

Speaking of eating habits, the appearance of PM is much improved. For the first time I can remember you could have pressed a pinky finger to the collar of his shirt. The time was when her top button always seemed fit to appear. It must be all those crouching pushes. His body language was also positive, unsurprisingly given the results of the local election. He didn’t boast but his eyes shone with the sheltered anticipation of a cocker spaniel peeping at a string of sausages.

Whitty and Vallance were back at their desks. It’s been a while, gentlemen. They looked pretty much the same as always sneaky, out of touch, slightly morose. Whitty, whose eyebrows are now so long they could probably pick up a decent FM signal, did most of the talking.

The more courteous Vallance played a more languid role, occasionally nodding and stroking his chin in the style of a seasoned Johnny theater enjoying a night at the stalls. At one point, however, he suggested that face masks could become mandatory after restrictions end. Haven’t we suffered enough, commuters?

We went to questions. Owl. Always such a beautiful forum for debate. Lincoln’s Frances worried about teachers like her who had yet to be vaccinated, especially now that the hugs were back. Boris replied that it was up to individuals to use common sense. Our Frances did not seem satisfied. Hit me like a loyal union girl. Hardened left-handers are always numb to thinking for themselves.

The more courteous Sir Patrick Vallance played a more languid role, occasionally nodding and stroking his chin.

This touching case was a bit of an obsession among the hacks. The ITV reporter wanted to know who was the first person Boris would kiss. At this point, I noticed a smirk slowly starting to tiptoe down the side of Vallances face. Whoever it is will be done with caution and restraint, Boris growled, shuffling his feet awkwardly, adding that he wasn’t going to play it now. We had entered banana peel territory.

The Times Radio man insisted and asked who Boris was going to shake hands with first.

Uh, you’ll get more advice on that later, the PM stammered. Her cheeks had started to blush at the slight absurdity of the situation.

The salute came in the form of a Harry Potter impersonator of the FT, who wondered if this was a responsible time for the Scots to plan a second referendum. The prime minister said he had spoken to the leaders of decentralized administrations and insisted that their priority was to rebuild better after the pandemic.

Nonsense, of course. But there was no way to let that Sturgeon tartan termagant spoil his mood.