Prime Minister Imran Khan attends dinner hosted by businessman in Jeddah





Prime Minister Imran Khan posing alongside several prominent Saudi businessmen at the iftar dinner hosted by Khaled Al Juffali in Jeddah.

JEDDAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan attended an iftar dinner in Jeddah on Sunday evening at the invitation of prominent Saudi businessman Khaled Al Juffali, who is a good friend of the prime minister.

The Prime Minister was received by Juffali and Pakistani businessman Imran Chaudhry upon his arrival.

The event was also attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and several other government officials, including Imran Ismail, Aleem Khan, Raza Baqir and Senator Faisal Javed.

Several Saudi businessmen and senior government officials were also present.

Prime Minister Imran Khan landed in Saudi Arabia on Friday for a major three-day visit. The Prime Minister visited the Kingdom at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received the Prime Minister at Jeddah airport.

The prime minister’s commitments included a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the signing of memoranda of understanding and meetings of delegations from both sides.

PM Imran Khan performs Umrah during his visit to Mecca

Besides his political duties, Prime Minister Khan also performed Umrah on Sunday with First Lady Bushra Bibi during her visit to the holy city of Mecca.

According to Radio Pakistan, the prime minister, before playing Umrah, also had the opportunity to enter the Holy Kaabah “because the door was opened especially for him”.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos