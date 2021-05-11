Newsom Recall: Caitlyn Jenner on Biden: ‘He’s our president. I respect that ‘





“He’s our president. I respect that,” Jenner said of President Joe Biden during the interview when asked if Biden was “duly elected.” “I realize there is a lot of frustration about this election. You know what? I’m frustrated with what happened back then.”

She did not say why she was frustrated with the election, which created deep divisions within the Republican Party. While she acknowledged that Biden is the president, she also aligned herself with Republicans who suggested there was work to be done to ensure the “integrity” of the electoral system.

Asked about the dozens of lawsuits brought by Trump and his allies to challenge the results despite the lack of evidence of widespread voter fraud, Jenner said she believed “in the system.”

“We are a democratic republic, we need integrity in our electoral system,” Jenner said.

Her comments underscored the fine line in which she walks in California in attempting to create some distance with Trump without alienating the voters who supported him. It’s a calculated strategy that reflects the challenge for GOP recall candidates to win more progressive voters in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans by more than two to one. In an interview with Fox last week, Jenner said that Trump had done some things she was okay with. Jenner’s comments on the 2020 election come at the same time as Republican-controlled legislatures in many states are pushing bills that would restrict voting rights – using Trump’s lies. on fraud as a justification for the changes. Jenner, a longtime Republican who challenges California Gov. Gavin Newsom in the near-certain election to try to recall the Democratic governor later this year, initially backed Trump. But she then publicly rescinded her support for the then president in 2018 when she argued in a Washington Post op-ed that her administration’s policies were detrimental to transgender people. The former Olympian is one of many. Leading Republicans who challenge Newsom in the likely election, which has not been officially called or scheduled due to the complex bureaucratic process to get it on the ballot. As California emerged from the worst Covid-19 pandemic, only 4 in 10 voters said they would vote to recall it in a recent poll by the California Public Policy Institute.

Anger over Newsom’s strict policies during the dark days of last year’s pandemic helped fuel the Republicans-led effort to collect the more than 1.4 million valid signatures needed to qualify the recall for the ballot, but Newsom’s approval ratings appear to have stabilized as cases have plummeted and the Democratic governor plans to fully reopen the state by June 15.

The California Secretary of State reported in late April that supporters had returned the required number of valid signatures to initiate the recall. In the next step of the process, voters have 30 working days during which they are allowed to withdraw their names from recall petitions. Voters would be asked to answer two questions on a recall ballot. The first would be whether they want to call Newsom back. The second would be who they want to replace him with, followed by a long list of candidate names from all political parties, including Jenner’s.

In CNN’s interview with Bash, Jenner said she supports “legal immigration” and “bad people must go.” But she also said she supports a path to citizenship for 1.75 million undocumented immigrants in the state’s workforce.





