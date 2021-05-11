20 dead in Israeli strikes on Gaza: Hamas

AFP / Gaza City, Palestinian Territories

* 300 Palestinians injured in clashes in Jerusalem



At least 20 people were killed, including nine children, and 65 others injured in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip after Palestinian militants fired rockets at Israel, Hamas said.

Israel said it was hitting Hamas targets in retaliation for the dozens of rockets fired from the enclave into Israel on Monday, but did not confirm that its strikes caused deaths.

Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry said the updated toll included a 10-year-old girl, while Hamas confirmed that one of its commanders was killed in a strike.

More than 100 rockets have been fired from Gaza into Israel by several Palestinian armed groups, said Islamists Hamas who control the blocked enclave.

Nine Palestinians were martyred, including three children, in an Israeli raid on Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, QNA said.

As Israel celebrated “Jerusalem Day” earlier on Monday, marking its capture of the eastern sections of the holy city during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, violence erupted at the Al Aqsa Mosque, the third-most sacred of Islam.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said more than 300 Palestinians were injured in clashes with police who fired rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas into the compound, which is also revered by the police. Jews like the site of biblical temples.

The skirmishes, in which police said 21 policemen were also injured, in Al Aqsa ended by the 6 p.m. deadline set by Hamas.

Reactions poured in from around the world after the violence sparked by days of unrest at the grounds of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to mobilize the world to stop Israeli “terror” in phone calls Monday to Palestinian leaders.

In appeals to Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Erdogan denounced Israel’s actions and extended his support.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price condemned the Hamas rocket attacks as an “unacceptable escalation” and renewed calls for calm in Jerusalem.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned the rocket attacks, saying “the ongoing violence in Jerusalem and Gaza must end”.

“We need an immediate de-escalation on all sides and an end to the targeting of civilian populations,” he tweeted.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif took to Twitter to accuse Israel of stealing “the land and homes of the people” and of creating “an apartheid regime”.

He also accused Israel of refusing to vaccinate citizens “under illegal occupation” and accused the Israeli police of shooting “innocent worshipers” inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Egypt’s foreign ministry said in a statement that it had “strongly” condemned “the new incursion by Israeli forces into the al-Aqsa mosque.”

Egyptian Deputy Foreign Minister Nazih Al-Najari met with Israeli Ambassador to Cairo Amira Oron on Monday to say that Egypt rejects and denounces Israel’s action.

The UN Security Council held an urgent meeting on Monday on the violence, but did not issue any immediate statement.

Negotiations are continuing between the 15 member countries of the Security Council on a text that could be watered down from an initial draft proposed by Norway.

But diplomats said the United States believed the public comments would be counterproductive.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc was “deeply concerned about the recent clashes”.

It was “important that everything be done to avoid fueling tensions,” he added.

He called the expulsions of Palestinians “a matter of grave concern” and said “such actions are illegal under international humanitarian law”.

He hailed the decision to deny Jewish worshipers access to the plaza as “a positive move that can calm the situation.”