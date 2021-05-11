Saudi Arabia proposes intervention to reduce Indo-Pakistani tensions





ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said his country could play an important role in reducing tensions between the two main nuclear rivals, India and Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud praised India and Pakistan for strengthening the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC), calling the move a ‘”excellent step in the right direction”.

It is relevant to mention that UAE Ambassador to Washington Yousef Al Otaiba recently confirmed his country’s role in de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

“The ceasefire would hopefully lead to restoring diplomats and bringing the relationship back to a healthy level,” Otaiba said.

With the United Arab Emirates being a close ally of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh’s offer to intervene could prove successful in further easing tensions between the two neighboring countries.

The Saudi foreign minister’s statement comes as Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Saudi Arabia.

Prince Faisal called the Pakistani Prime Minister’s visit “extremely important in the history of bilateral relations”.

“Imran Khan’s visit is extremely important in the history of fraternal relations. We have an excellent visit from the Prime Minister and very many topics have been discussed,” he said.

It appears that the hijacked channels, activated by Washington and routed through Arab countries like the United Arab Emirates and now Saudi Arabia, have been designated to ensure that matters of concern between India and Pakistan are deliberated and discussed. in order to seek a viable solution.

Pakistan and India have both officially maintained rigid positions, with Islamabad placing the Kashmir dispute first with the request to overturn the unilateral decision taken by the Narendra Modi government to revoke Articles 370 and 35A, thus amending the special status of the former state of Jammu. and Kashmir and divide it into two Union Territories – J&K and Ladakh.

India, for its part, argued that cross-border terrorism was its main agenda if talks were to take place between the two countries through official channels. India also maintained that its decision on Jammu and Kashmir was its internal matter and refused to discuss it on any platform.

These are the reasons why the hijacked channels are activated, as both countries have serious complications and political obligations, which do not allow them to move forward with an open approach to each other.

But the main question regarding Indo-Pakistani relations as it relates to back door deliberations is how the two governments will formally implement major decisions.

