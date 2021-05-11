Strengthening Asia to weaken Beijing





The US debate on Chinese policy is intensifying. Last month, the Foreign Office published an article by Charles Glaser calling on the United States to withdraw from East Asian commitments as American power dwindles. In major publications ranging from National Interest to the Atlantic, analysts argue that the United States should moderate its Chinese policy for the opposite reason: Beijing is a paper tiger and does not deserve this attention. Further in the liberal mists, some blame brash Chinese hawks for violence against Asian Americans and want softer Chinese politics as a way to build community at home. The hindsight is understandable, the American discussion has gone very far, very quickly. Council on Foreign Relations Chairman Richard Haass urged Washington to make a formal commitment to defend Taiwan against a Chinese attack, while George Soros called Xi Jinping the most dangerous enemy open societies face. And Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated that his predecessor Mike Pompeos called Beijing’s treatment of Chinese Uyghurs genocide. The Doves are right that something as important as US-China politics should be debated in depth. They are also right, unless this policy is based on a realistic assessment of costs and consequences, America might find itself embroiled in policies that national voters and allies abroad might not want to support when the things get complicated. But the biggest problem with America’s political debate on China today isn’t that it’s overly hawkish. This is because the discussion is worded too simplistically. It exaggerates the danger of war, downplays Washington’s chances of achieving its goals peacefully, exaggerates Beijing’s assets, and inflates the challenge into an inexorably growing, almost unbeatable threat. The long-term outlook for America is much brighter than many hawks or doves realize, but for this reason, the short-term risks may be even greater than some hawks have recognized. The simplistic framing is wrong to portray the United States as a declining hegemon increasingly fearful of an inevitably growing China. Beijing is not the predestined ruler of Asia. As with Japan in the 1930s, China is just a country tempted to exploit a temporary window of opportunity to transform the region in a way it hopes can secure its primacy in the long run.

