GoDaddy tells Trump train owner to get his name off his bus





WASHINGTON The operator of a pro-Donald Trump bus who most recently appeared at an America First rally with Republican officials. Matt Gaetz of Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia are being asked to remove the name of a popular website hosting service from his Trump train.

GoDaddy does not sponsor the bus and we have no advertising relationship with the bus / owner, GoDaddy spokesperson Dan Race said in a statement Monday. They are not allowed to use our brand on the bus and we have asked them to withdraw.

Buddy Hall said on Monday that he never intended to suggest that GoDaddy was a sponsor. They’ve built a great website for us. I just wanted to show my appreciation.

Regardless, Hall said he plans to remove GoDaddys’ name and everything else as part of the overhaul of all of Trump’s iconography he originally used to wrap the tour bus in early 2020. It disappears. Everything comes off. Mike Pence leaves, he said, before hanging up when HuffPost asked why he was removing Trump’s vice-president name.

Hall explained in interviews in early 2020 that he paid for the bus and decorated it with a giant image of Trump’s head imposed on the body of fictional boxer Rocky Balboas and other images to help promote the former presidents re-election campaign because he believed Trump had done so. a lot for the country.

Hall, who has been described as a Mississippi businessman but appears to live in Arizona, raised money for the bus by selling pro-Trump shirts, hats and memorabilia, but he also solicited donations, notably via a GoFundMe page.

The expense to travel the Trump train across the United States is huge, Hall wrote last year. Just to fill our gas tank, it’s $ 800 every three days! Bus repair, bus payment, meals, tour crew, it all adds up!

The Page only raised $ 795 of its $ 10,000 goal, and Hall in February had put the bus up for sale before taking it off the market and updating it for a possible 2024 campaign.

Were part of the 2024 Trump revenge tour, he said in a video posted to Facebook, along with photos and videos of the Friday rally with Gaetz and Greene, in which Hall explained how he replaced the final 0 in 2020 by a 4 and the 2 ready. for the second round with a 3.

The six-minute video also explains why Pence, whose likeness is currently on the bus, won’t be on the new version. We were going to put Pence under the bus, but he doesn’t even qualify to be there, Hall said. I think he took a check from China. It would be nothing to give him $ 5-6 million to do what he did.

Many Trump supporters remain furious that Pence did not do what Trump wanted and reject the electoral votes of a sufficient number of states that voted for Democrat Joe Biden to give Trump the Electoral College victory. Neither the Constitution nor federal law authorizes the Vice President to do such a thing, as Pences’ legal analysis concluded.

Hall said he would replace the image of Pences with that of Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Donald Trump Jr. and Conservative commentator Candace Owens. He added in the video that he found a sponsor for the new $ 14,000 bus: Chris Ruddy, owner of Newsmax, whom Hall described as a billionaire friend of Trump and a member of Mar-a-Lago, the former president of the Palm Beach, Florida Social Club. and residence.

He wants us to say: President Donald J. Trump loves Newsmax TV. And the o in love will be a heart, says Hall.

A Newsmax official confirmed, on condition of anonymity, that he would pay for the announcement about the Halls bus line update. It seemed like a fun thing to do, the manager said. We don’t really know him or anything, but we just decided to buy a classified ad there.

Newsmax was among the pro-Trump news media aggressively pushing his lies that he won the 2020 election in a landslide, but was stolen from him because of massive voter fraud, including by changing the totals on the voting machines.

The cable network has since apologized on several occasions for the stories after Dominion Voting Systems began filing libel lawsuits against Fox News, Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, and others. Late last month, the outlet settled a lawsuit brought by a national official who had to go into hiding after Newsmax falsely reported that he helped rig the machines against Trump.

Trump spent weeks attacking the legitimacy of the Nov. 3 election after losing. These lies have continued through a long line of unsuccessful lawsuits challenging the results in a handful of states. After the Electoral College finally voted on December 14, making Democrat Joe Bidens’ victory official, Trump began urging his supporters to come to Washington on January 6 to intimidate his own vice president and members of Congress into they overrule the election results and install Trump as president for another term anyway. The mob he instigated attempted to do just that by storming the Capitol. His supporters even chanted Hang Mike Pence after Pence refused to comply with Trump’s demands.

A policeman died after being assaulted during the insurgency, and two others committed suicide shortly after.

