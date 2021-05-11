PM speaks to nation by phone today





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan made a surprise visit to the Covid-19 department of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Monday and interacted with staff and patients.

In accordance with standard operating procedures (SOPs), the Prime Minister attended the hospital and was briefed by medics on the virus, the number of patients and their condition, and the availability of related facilities for them.

Imran reaffirmed strict adherence to corona SOPs for comprehensive prevention. Imran Khan will again speak directly to people on the phone on Tuesday (today) at 1:30 p.m. and answer questions. PTI Senator Faisal Javed said Prime Minister Imran Khan will speak to you directly on the phone again.

Senator Faisal Javed said people’s conversation with Prime Minister Imran Khan will be broadcast live on TV, radio and digital media. The Prime Minister could be contacted on 9224 900-051 at 1:30 p.m.

At the same time, a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran learned on Monday that the PSDP Plus strategy has provided an enabling environment and the necessary support to ensure the involvement of the private sector in the development process, while 180 measures had been identified for a total value of Rs.5.5 billion.

According to the Prime Minister’s vision regarding the involvement of the private sector in the development process, he was informed that the work on about fifty projects under the public-private partnership model was at different stages. The total value of these projects is around 2,000 billion rupees. About 35 are in the process of being approved.

In this regard, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a briefing on various development projects under the Public Sector Development Program, in particular the projects which have been completed so far with the participation of the private sector, various projects in the process of completion and early completion.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Planning Asad Umar, Minister of Finance Shaukat Tareen, secretaries of relevant ministries and senior officials.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht and provincial officials attended the meeting via video link.

The meeting was informed that 14 projects worth 978 billion rupees would be approved over the next three months, while 18 projects worth 1.016 billion rupees would be awarded in fiscal year 2021- 2022.

The Public-Private Partnership Authority has approved two major projects, namely the Sialkot Kharian Highway Project and the Sukkur-Hyderabad Highway Project with a total value of Rs 233 billion. A tender for the Sialkot-Kharian highway project has been launched, while the tender for the Sukkur-Hyderabad highway project will be launched in June.

The meeting was informed that six more projects worth Rs 710 billion would be approved by August 2021. These projects under the public-private partnership model include projects related to the areas of communication, health, science and technology, social sector, etc.

The meeting was briefed on the progress of the PSDP Plus and future government practices under this model.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the full participation of the private sector in the development process is an urgent matter given the needs of the people.

The government, he noted, was fully committed to fully involving the private sector in the development process and providing it with an enabling environment.

He urged the Board of Investment (BoI) to facilitate investors abroad and in the country and asked the governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to report on the progress of the implementation of the projects. federal and provincial development projects, future development projects as well as the distribution of development projects. at the regional level and any progress made on this so far and provide more details.

