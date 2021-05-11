Youngkin leads after 1st round in Virginia GOP Governor Race Donald Trump Terry McAuliffe People Ralph Northam Virginia





Political newcomer Glenn Youngkin led the pack after a first round of voting by Virginia Republicans choosing a gubernatorial candidate, but failed to achieve the majority needed to land the nomination.

More than 30,000 delegates voted Saturday in what the Virginia Republican Party calls an unassembled convention to choose their candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

As no candidate obtains a majority after the first round, the winner will now be determined in part by the delegates appearing as second and third choice among the seven candidates vying for the place.

Under the party’s choice-by-rank voting system, the votes of the last candidate, former Roanoke Sheriff Octavia Johnson, will be redistributed to the remaining six candidates on the basis of which these delegates nominated their second. choice.

The process will be repeated in subsequent rounds until a candidate obtains a majority.

Youngkin, former CEO of investment firm The Carlyle Group, is making his first run for public office. He has loaned more than $ 5 million to his campaign and spent more than any other candidate until March 31, according to data from the Virginia Public Access Project. He campaigned as a conservative Christian alien and highlighted his business background.

The party began counting the ballots in the race for the attorney general on Sunday. Delegate Jason Miyares won a close race after three rounds of voting against far-right candidate Chuck Smith.

Smith’s surprisingly strong performance has been interpreted by some as a good sign for State Senator Amanda Chase, a right-wing gubernatorial candidate who was censored in the General Assembly in a bipartisan vote and is more closely associated with former President Donald Trump.

Chase, however, sat in third place after the first round of voting. She suggested that she could run as an independent if she felt the nomination process was unfair, especially if businessman Pete Snyder won the nomination.

After the first round of the count on Monday, Youngkin had 33% of the weighted vote, followed by Snyder at 26%, Chase at 21% and former Virginia House chairman Kirk Cox at 13%, according to party results.

Democrats will pick their candidate next month in a state-run primary. Former Governor Terry McAuliffe is the frontrunner in a field of five candidates.

Virginia bars incumbent governors from re-election, so Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam cannot run for a second term this year.

Virginia is the only state with an open-seat gubernatorial contest this year; the race is scrutinized as an early signal of each party’s political strength as the 2022 parliamentary elections approach.

The convention was open to voters in Virginia who pre-registered as delegates. People who had voted in previous Democratic primaries were allowed to participate if they renounced their previous Democratic votes and promised to back the Republican candidates in November.

