Sanjrani writes to Pelosi on Israeli barbarism





ISLAMABAD:

Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday urged US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to play her role in condemning Israeli attacks on Palestinian worshipers inside Al-Aqsa Mosque and for peaceful resolution of human rights violations in Palestine.

In a letter to the US speaker, the Senate Speaker drew his attention to recent attacks by Israeli forces on Palestinian worshipers inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Sanjrani condemned attack on worshipers inside one of the most sacred sites for Muslims around the world in Ramzan, calling it against human standards and human rights law .

He also urged US President Pelosi to “play his part” in condemning the attacks and in favor of a “peaceful resolution” of human rights violations in Palestine.

“Your attention is drawn to the recent attack on innocent worshipers in Al Aqsa Mosque, one of the holiest sites for Muslims around the world during the holy month of Ramadan by the Israeli occupation forces, is contrary to all standards of humanity and human rights law, ”Sanjrani said.

“Such atrocities on the faithful are not only reprehensible but are not acceptable by any religion”, Sanjrani. Subsequently, he declared: “I urge you to play your part in condemning this brutal act and for a peaceful settlement of this issue by putting an end to the violations of human rights in Palestine”.

On behalf of the Pakistani people, Senate, Sanjrani also said he wanted to renew relations between Pakistan and the United States.

Hundreds of Palestinians were injured after Israeli police forcibly evicted worshipers from the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem. Israeli forces stormed the holiest site on Monday with stun grenades, targeting thousands of Palestinians who gathered in the compound after morning prayers.

Attacks by Israeli forces ahead of a planned march to commemorate Israel’s illegal annexation of the city in 1967 left hundreds of Palestinians, including women and children, injured.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (CRP) said first aid had been provided to hundreds of worshipers at Al Aqsa Mosque and residents of Sheikh Jarrah, an area of ​​Jerusalem where Israeli oppression of residents continues and where several families are threatened with eviction.

The CRP said 541 injured Palestinians had been treated by its teams, adding that people were suffering from bullet wounds from rubber-coated metal, tear gas inhalation and brutal beatings.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Sunday to condemn the Israeli police attack on Palestinian worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. The prime minister also offered his support to the Palestinian people and urged the international community to take immediate action to protect the Palestinians and their legitimate rights.

The tweet echoed the statement released by the Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemning the attack: “We pray for the speedy recovery of the injured, reiterate our unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and again urge the international community to take swift action. to protect the Palestinian people. “

