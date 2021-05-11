Forget Elon Musk. Chinese billionaires are not poets either. Ask the CEO of Meituan.





Irreverence worked very well for Elon Musk. He can denigrate the Securities and Exchange Commission on Twitter still sound cool. Recent tweets sent the market value of Dogecoin, a digital token created as a joke, almost " towards the moon. Millions of loyal young people gathered around him to buy shares in Tesla Inc., making Musk the second richest man in the world. Such billionaire behavior is not profitable in China, where talking can be expensive. Last year, a critical speech about its largely state-owned banking sector cost Alibaba Group Holding founder Jack Ma a $ 45 billion IPO. On Monday, an 1,100-year-old poem about the events of 2,200 years ago published by the founder of food delivery giant Meituan dropped the company's market capitalization by $ 15.6 billion. Chinese tech billionaires shouldn't be trying to be erudite, let alone cool. The short, 28 characters poem was about the infamous book burns by Qin Shi Huang, the first emperor of China. (He also buried the scholars alive.) Poet Zhang Jie's sarcasm is clear: all this repression was unnecessary because the real danger to the Qin dynasty did not come from intellectuals but from illiterate warriors like Liu Bang, whose Han dynasty would soon replace the Qin. Part of the poem read, "Before the ashes cooled, rebellion had broken out east of the mountains." Investors panicked, fearing that Managing Director Wang Xing would use ancient poetry to complain about the ongoing anti-trust regulatory crackdown. Last month, the State Administration for Market Regulation, emboldened by a Record fine of $ 2.8 billion on Alibaba, also launched an investigation into Meituan. As of Friday, Hong Kong-listed Meituan shares fell about a third from their mid-February high as investors braced for $ 1 billion in fines for the delivery giant. Wang deleted the message and clarified his intentions, saying that the ancient poem reminded him that the most dangerous business competitors are usually not the ones expected. Nevertheless, the damage was done. Meituan closed another 7.1% on Monday. Thanks to the stock connection with Hong Kong, mainland investors – who accounted for more than a third of total deals – net sold about HK $ 3.8 billion ($ 489 million) of Meituan shares. To be fair, the poem can be interpreted in a number of ways, and the analyzes of some investors – who replaced Qin Shi Huang with Xi Jinping – were a bit far-fetched. Nonetheless, this resulted in punishment for Meituan. Wang studied engineering, not the liberal arts. Poetry is not his forte. History either. He and China's tech billionaires need to understand that, as the recent past has witnessed, Beijing is forcing structural reform on the country during an economic downturn. And that's what is generating the political winds now. More than Behind the hard line on mainstream internet companies like Alibaba and Meituan is a reflection on what really matters for national progress. "Unlike the United States, China does not see its Internet companies as leaders of national innovation, but as sources of social problems," noted Gavekal Research. Specifically, China frowns on the so-called 'one in two choice' practice of big tech – which forces small businesses to work exclusively with one platform – as well as acquisition deals that go under the regulatory radar. . In the United States, Musk can go to Saturday Night Live and ask if the public really expects him – the electric car reinventor who intends to send people to Mars – to be " a normal cold guy. That kind of self-expression doesn't exist in China – especially not for tech billionaires. To prosper, they must be silent. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Editorial Board or of Bloomberg LP and its owners.







