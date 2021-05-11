Jerusalem is just a dream – Editorial





Editorial board Jakarta

Tue 11 May 2021





01:09

Editorial

The holy city of Jerusalem is a site that many followers of Judaism, Christianity and Islam dream of visiting at least once in their lifetime. The imagined visit is almost that of spiritual romanticism. For Christians, the hymn of the holy city often carries images of Jerusalem as a symbol of eternal life with Jesus Christ as savior. For Muslims, the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem is the third holiest mosque, after the Al-Haram Mosque in Mecca and the An Nabawi Mosque in Medina. In Judaism, the holy city means almost everything. Last night I put down a sleep /

There came such a fair dream /

I was standing in old Jerusalem /

Next to the temple there /

I heard the children sing /

And still as they sang /

I thought the voice of angels /

From the sky in response rang /

“Jerusalem, Jerusalem!

Lift your doors and sing. But wake up! This is just a song. This does not reflect the real situation facing Palestinians, including Arab Israelis who live in East Jerusalem and other parts of the territory. Look at what happened when Muslims were prohibited from praying inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Laylat al-Qadr (Night of Fate) on Saturday night. They could only say their prayers in front of the Dome of the Rock. The world seems helpless and can do nothing more than issue condemnations or special prayers when the IDF uses violence to oppress Palestinians and evict them from their lands and homes, which they legally own. The United Nations on Friday demanded that Israel reverse ongoing deportations in East Jerusalem, warning that its actions could constitute “war crimes.” Israel described them as “real estate disputes”. Israel occupied East Jerusalem after the 1967 Arab-Israeli war but never achieved international recognition. The area covers the Temple Mount, Western Wall, Al-Aqsa Mosque, Dome of the Rock, and Church of the Holy Sepulcher. Israel does not care about the voices of the world. Their goal is to remove Palestinians from the land they claim as their property. Since the start of his first term, President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has been a staunch defender of an independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital. But apart from making fine speeches, the president knows there is little he can do about the situation. The Arab countries were once the front line against Israel, but many of them now befriend Israel, although they promise never to abandon the Palestinians. The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) has advised the country to step up efforts to put pressure on Israel and alleviate the plight of the Palestinians. We can expect more street rallies here against the Israeli occupation, and the Foreign Ministry in a statement on Saturday criticized Israel’s brutality. But nothing has changed. The Palestinians are virtually alone in their endless struggle for independence. Worse yet, their leaders are divided and reconciliation is unlikely to happen anytime soon. The Palestinian people will continue to suffer forced evictions, killings and imprisonment. The lyrics of the song “Holy City” by Josef Locke are just a dream. And then I thought my dream had changed /

The streets no longer sounded.







