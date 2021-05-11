Imran orders new investigation into Hudaibya v Sharifs case – Newspaper





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday ordered his legal team to re-investigate the Hudaibya Paper Mills (HPM) case against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and other family members.

The government has also decided to challenge the recent decision of the Lahore High Court (LHC) to grant bail to the opposition leader as well as permission to travel abroad for medical treatment.

While firmly opposing the prime minister’s decision, the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said its statement proved that all cases against the Sharif were part of political revenge. The opposition recalled that the Supreme Court had already quashed an appeal and upheld the LHC decision in 2014 which settled the case in favor of the Sharif family.

According to Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, the government decided to conduct further investigations into the HPM affair, as it was the starting point for the corruption of the Sharif family.

PML-N says ruling proves all cases are based on political revenge

He said the prime minister made the decision during a detailed briefing given to him by his legal team on the cases against the PML-N chairman.

In a tweet, Mr. Chaudhry said the Sharif brothers were the main defendants in the Hudaibya case. It is all the more important to bring the case to its logical conclusion as the ways and means of laundering the money looted abroad were then adopted in other cases, he added.

Relevant agencies were given instructions to re-investigate the Hudaibya case, he said.

The minister later told Dawn that the government believed the HPM was a criminal case that could be reopened at any time. Yes, we cannot reopen civil cases once they are decided, but criminal cases can be reopened even after they have been decided in the courts, he added.

Mr Chaudhry revealed that the investigation could be restarted after the relevant investigative agencies find links between Mr Shehbaz’s telegraph transactions (TT) and the HPM.

Regarding the bail and permission to travel abroad recently granted to Mr Shehbaz by the LHC, the minister said the government has decided to challenge the decision.

The leader of the opposition party, after being released on bail, was about to fly to London on May 8 when a team from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at the airport the prevented from traveling on the grounds that his name was on the list of those banned from leaving the country. .

The FIA ​​is responsible for the probe

Asked whether the government will appeal to the Supreme Court or open a new investigation against the Sharif, the minister said the government has decided to task the FIA ​​with a new investigation. Once the FIA ​​seizes the case, it will have to open an investigation within 14 days, he said, revealing that the agency was likely to take up the matter in the coming days.

The HPM case involving 1.242 billion rupees had been opened in March 2000, with the Sharif brothers supposedly the main defendants, when the authorities of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) offered a reference. Maryam Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, the two children of the former Prime Minister, as well as Ishaq Dar were among the other accused.

PML-N reaction

PML-N Information Secretary Marryum Aurangzeb said that by ordering a new investigation into the Hudaibya paper factories, Mr. Khan had proved that all cases against Mr. Shehbaz to date were fictitious, false and political victimization.

Responding to Mr. Chaudhrys’ statement, the former information minister said from Saaf Paani, Ganda Naala to Multan Metro, Lahore Metro and assets beyond means, all cases were nothing more than the product of political revenge and prejudice.

While labeling the prime minister’s team of legal experts as an illegal team, she said she should tell the prime minister that the Supreme Court had already struck down the reference to Hudaibya. She recalled that even during the Panama Papers investigation, when the anti-transplant watchdog tried to restart the investigation, the court, having heard the NAB packet of lies, shut it down. Why don’t those praised mouthpieces say that the NAB moved the Supreme Court after the High Court, but the Supreme Court maintained the same position, she added.

Ms Aurangzeb called on the government to focus on skyrocketing inflation and unemployment and stop its political circus of revenge, embezzlement and victimization.

Every time PTI and its leaders are shamefully fired from court. Imran Khan should not test the patience of people who are already furious after being crushed by inflation and the PTI regime’s taxes, she added.

According to the government, the defendants in the HPM case had not explained the source of the acquisition of the funds. They had been accused of laundering money / concealing ill-gotten wealth, defrauding institutions and individuals, including a number of banks and tax administrations.

On April 25, 2000, former finance minister Ishaq Dar, in a confessional statement, which he said was taken from him under pressure, said he had reservations about the opening and operation of the accounts. benami, but was assured by party leader Nawaz Sharif that he would not suffer any punitive action.

When the reference was transferred to a court of responsibility under the regime of former President Gen Musharrafs, Nawaz was already under arrest and was subsequently exiled to Saudi Arabia.

In 2008, the case was resumed but was adjourned because the reopening request lacked a signature from the then NAB chairman. The trial court has not issued a summons to the defendants to stand trial since the case was filed.

The Sharif family then challenged the reference in the Lahore High Court. With a two-member divisional court delivering a split verdict, the case was referred to an umpire who supported the LHC judge in favor of closing the case and it was closed in March 2014.

Posted in Dawn on May 11, 2021

