No bragging, no jubilation, Boris sort of stays on the subject | John crace

ILast week’s election results were not difficult. Nor was it that he had made a bit of a fool of himself by being forced to promote Angela Rayner just hours after trying to sack the deputy leader of the party’s presidency for her role in running a campaign. also vain. Only the Labor Party could turn a reshuffle into surreal performance art. In particular by raising certain deputies to shadow cabinet positions for which there was no government equivalent. Someone for the Department of Silly Walks?

What really hurt Keir Starmer was that the Tories couldn’t even be bothered to laugh at the shitshow. Everything was better than being ignored. It was one thing that the Labor Party was ignored by the country; any other fact that the main opposition party has nothing to do with the government. Throughout the day, the Conservatives used every opportunity to avoid interfering in Starmers’ private grief.

For pretty much the first time anyone can remember, Boris Johnson stayed firmly on the subject as he held a press conference with Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance to announce that all systems were ready for Stage Three of the easing of lockdown restrictions within a week. May 17. Six people from two different households would be allowed to meet inside; hotels, guesthouses, bars and restaurants would reopen for domestic service; and even a few judicious hugs would be allowed.

Unusually, there were also no signs of jubilation in the Prime Minister’s opening remarks. No triumphant reminder that although he established a roadmap out of lockdown based on data and not dates, the dates he chose had turned out to be the right ones from the start. Perhaps the message from his advisers that bragging is a bad look has finally penetrated. Maybe Boris can’t even believe his luck that the vaccination program was so successful and that he finally got something right after all the mistakes of the past few years that have cost thousands of dollars of lives.

Or perhaps he has doubts that the country is ready for its definitive return to normalcy on June 21. It certainly seemed the most likely, as Johnson was asked if he could consider moving the June date forward if the data allowed. Absolutely not, said the Prime Minister. This third step was a significant relaxation of the regulations and it was important to proceed with caution. A word normally anathema to Boris.

There has also been a change in the use of the language. Previously, he always talked about the irreversibility of relaxing foreclosure rules. Now he came up with the qualifier with a bit of luck. Earlier in the year, we were offered a roadmap set in stone. Now we were warmed up for the possibility of another foreclosure later in the year. An idea Whitty wanted to reinforce. Things can come out of a blue sky, he says. While the current variants appeared to respond well to vaccines, there was always the possibility of a mutant strain that did not. In this case, all bets were off.

So who are the people the PM most wanted to kiss first, Romilly Weeks asked ITV. For the first time, Johnson looked slightly uncomfortable. Anyone I kiss will be done with caution and restraint, he said defensively. Advice he hoped others would follow. He wouldn’t commit to shaking anyone’s hand either. Still, it would be nice someday to get eyewitness testimony from a visitor to his apartment number 10 as to whether the money spent on Lulu Lytle upholstery was good value for money.

For much of the rest of the presser, Boris was content to repeat himself or procrastinate. He had had wonderful conversations with the leaders of the decentralized administrations and they all agreed that the most important thing was to get Covid sorted out. From Get Brexit Done to Get Covid Done. Strangely enough, the subject of independence has not been touched upon once. I know, I know, he had said. It had also taken him by surprise. But we were there. He had been only too happy to speak of independence, only Nicola had never spoken of it. So he had thought it best to stay away from the topic.

The last question was the Tuesday Queen’s Speech. How come the government was considering introducing a photo ID card, when voter fraud had never been a big issue in the UK elections. There had been only one case in the last general election. Could this therefore be possible because Labor voters were less likely to have photo ID and therefore would not be able to participate in the elections? Absolutely not, Johnson insisted. It was an outrageous suggestion. Labor voters were now an endangered species and he was always committed to wildlife conservation.

Boris checked his notes and quickly finished things. He had been tempted to poke fun at work issues more, but he had been assured that it was far more damaging to the opposition to be ignored and seen as talking to themselves. And besides, he had dodged a bullet. No one had mentioned his vacation in Mustique, which was currently under investigation by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner.