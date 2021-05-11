What suburban Pennsylvania voters are saying about Biden and Trump nowExBulletin





HOST AILSA CHANG:

Gains with suburban voters helped Joe Biden win the presidency. The suburbs were long Republican ground, but their shift to the left accelerated with the rise of Donald Trump. NPR’s Don Gonyea checks with suburban Pennsylvania voters what they think of Biden and Trump now.

DON GONYEA, BYLINE: Kate Hunsberger works as a fundraiser for a college outside of Philadelphia. She lives in the nearby suburb. She is 32 years old, married and has two cats. She describes her policy this way.

KATE HUNSBERGER: I was a Republican for a long time.

GONYEA: Then came 2015. When Donald Trump became a GOP candidate, she became a Democrat. Hunsberger says she’s more subdued than many at her new party, but feels at home nonetheless. She sees President Biden as a moderate comrade.

HUNSBERGER: I think he’s doing exactly what needs to be done right now, which is a clear goal of trying to get the pandemic under control, of trying to get us back to normal.

GONYEA: And she’s happy Biden is pushing a big infrastructure and jobs plan.

HUNSBERGER: If you’ve been through Pennsylvania, you probably know our wonderful potholes – so anything to help you.

GONYEA: But the moderate in her says she wants Biden to work with Republicans on the size of the plan. More than anything, she expresses her relief that Trump is no longer president.

HUNSBERGER: The past four years have been so traumatic – and I hate to use that, but I don’t use that word lightly – that the progress that has been made is refreshing.

GONYEA: Now let’s move on to another suburb of Philadelphia and another former Republican, Luis Morales, who retired from a career in banking. In Biden, he sees a lot of things he loves.

LUIS MORALES: Even before he was elected, he knew what he wanted to do when he got there. And much of it undoed some of Trump’s actions.

GONYEA: Morales says he would like to see bipartisanship in Washington. To that end, he doesn’t want Democrats to eliminate Senate filibustering, but he stresses that Republicans must also negotiate in good faith. And he says that of the GOP today.

MORALS: They just don’t seem to want to play honestly right now. For example, their quests not only at the national level but at the local level, especially at the state level, to change – you know, change electoral laws and make voting more stringent – to me, that’s wrong.

GONYEA: Head to central and western Pennsylvania, and the suburbs aren’t as democratic as they are around Philly. We listened to a recent focus group led by Sarah Longwell for the Republican Accountability Project.

SARAH LONGWELL: Thank you for joining us. I will deal with a few housekeeping matters.

GONYEA: The rally was done via Zoom. The nine participants were all college-educated suburban voters who watched all conservative television media such as Fox and Newsmax. We have agreed to use the first names only for the discussion group. Howard has expressed the view of much of the group on the Biden administration.

HOWARD: I think whoever controls the government now, along with his media allies, is just running the country in the ground.

GONYEA: Howard is a libertarian who voted for Trump. Of the nine suburban voters, only one voted for Biden. When asked, five of them said they didn’t think Biden’s victory was legitimate. There was strong opposition to the use of the term insurgency to describe the assault on Capitol Hill. On the pandemic, there was consensus that the government has gone too far with economic restrictions. Again, this is Howard.

HOWARD: They should have just described the risks and said, hey; if you want to minimize your chances of getting sick and dying, you know, take these precautions. But they shouldn’t force anyone out of work.

GONYEA: Another participant, Marcy, is optimistic about the state of the country, but she misses Trump too. And in the calm of the Biden administration, she worries about what we’re not hearing.

MARCY: Like, there are things going on behind the scenes that I don’t know that they don’t tell us, but it’s just really quiet.

GONYEA: In the focus group, most said they still see Trump as the leader of the Republican Party. And nearly all of them have said they would be ready to vote for Trump in 2024 if he decides to run, a prospect that makes other suburban voters more moderate more than a little nervous.

Don Gonyea, NPR News.

