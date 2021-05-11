Accelerate the Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Rate Again

Currently, the Covid-19 vaccine stock is certain to increase again with the arrival of a number of vaccine stocks in Indonesia in recent times.

Posted Monday, May 10, 2021 4:36 PM WIB

Covid-19 vaccine stocks and their vaccination capacity will gradually increase again in the near future. Therefore, all regions must be ready to once again step up the mass immunization program for its citizens.

This was expressed by the Minister of Health (Menkes), Budi Gunadi Sadikin, during a press statement at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Monday, May 10, 2021, after attending a limited meeting with the President Joko Widodo.

“My message is to all regional officials, we are starting to increase again because the stock of vaccines is sufficient. If possible, we can reach 1 million per month in June because our current vaccine capacity is sufficient, ”he said.

Note, on March 26, the number of Covid-19 vaccinations performed in Indonesia had reached 10 million vaccinations. Then, on April 30, the vaccinations that were carried out exceeded the 20 million mark.

The vaccinations carried out last April saw a slight decrease due to the limited availability of vaccine stocks. However, at present, the vaccine stock will certainly increase again with the arrival of a number of vaccine stocks in Indonesia in recent times.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health also revealed that there are three provinces with excellent vaccination rates for the elderly. The three provinces are DKI Jakarta, Bali and Yogyakarta. The government will provide additional vaccine allocations to the three provinces so that they can immediately complete the priority vaccination stage for the elderly so that they can move on to the next stage, namely for the general public.

“I would like to thank the three provinces that have high injections of the elderly for them to be gradually opened to injections by the general public. Hopefully this will be a motivation for other provinces to complete injections for the elderly, ”he said.