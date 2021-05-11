Both sides criticize China but differ on how to deal with it

In a deeply divided Congress, China appears to be one of the few issues that has caught the attention and angered lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle.

Last year, Republicans made sure to link the coronavirus pandemic to its origin in Wuhan until election day.

During President Joe Bidens’ first months in the White House, he made China a key part of foreign policy goals, warning members in his first speech to a joint session of Congress that Chinese President Xi Jinping is extremely serious about world domination.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urges passage of bipartisan package to help US beat China on a number of fronts including science and technology, supply chains and manufacturing.

Rep. Andy Barr, a Republican from Kentucky who served on the GOP-led Chinese task force in 2020, said he had had discussions with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and stressed the need to work with the administration Biden and other Democrats to tackle Beijing’s rapid rise.

This issue must not be partisan. He should be bipartisan, Barr told the Washington Examiner. It is a matter of national security. I would support the most important national and economic security issue of our time.

Parties seek the same goal with different paths

How to deal with China, the world’s most populous nation with nearly 1.4 billion people, has long thwarted foreign policy institutions on both sides.

The US-China relationship faces its most formidable challenge in 42 years since the two countries established diplomatic ties. “Current trends point to a constant deterioration in long-term relationships, with increasingly negative consequences for all actors involved,” noted one Carter Center Article. “Specifically, Beijing and Washington are moving from an at times controversial but mutually beneficial relationship to an increasingly antagonistic and mutually destructive set of interactions. The often positive and optimistic forces, interests and beliefs that have nurtured bilateral relations for decades are giving way to undue pessimism. , hostility and zero-sum state of mind in almost every area of ​​engagement. “

In Congress, however, the parties split over how. to face China, at least in part.

In September, 15 House Republicans who made up the China Task Force released a report made up of the findings of a months-long investigation into the Chinese Communist Party.

The report contained 83 findings and 430 policy recommendations, two-thirds of which were bipartisan goals, according to the task force. The proposals included securing the medical and national security supply chains, as well as investigating human rights violations by the CCP and providing a safe haven for Hong Kong refugees.

Republicans addressed a letter to Biden in February, offering his assistance with Chinese policy after the president announced the creation of a similar task force within the Defense Department.

Representative Jake Auchincloss, a Democrat from Massachusetts, said the country should shift its military activity to focus on the Indo-Pacific region rather than the Middle East, but he recognizes that while Democrats and Republicans could hearing about this goal, their approaches on how to get there differ.

For example, Auchincloss supports a minimum 10% cut to the Pentagon’s budget, a proposal its GOP lawmakers are unlikely to pass.

Republicans, I think, just think across the board we should be giving more and more money to the Defense Department, Auchincloss told the Washington Examiner.

We don’t need to spend more. We need to spend smarter when it comes to our military, said Auchincloss, a Marine Corps that has been deployed overseas on several occasions.

Rep. Mike Gallagher, a Republican from Wisconsin who was an active-duty Marine Corps intelligence officer for seven years, said he was concerned that the Biden administrations were focusing on climate change or social issues would prevail over other areas of competition with China.

All the relentless push on awakened identity politics and critical race theory could screw up all of our geopolitical ambitions, Gallagher told the Washington Examiner.

Republicans wary of unity over China

Senator Ted Cruz said he hoped to work with Democrats and the administration when it came to China, but was concerned about some of the political appointed presidents heading the US agencies.

The Texas Republican notably alluded to the failure of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondos to keep Huawei and other Chinese companies on the departments’ restricted trade list. Raimondo said she plans to be aggressive towards China, but reviews are still pending from the administration on how to run the businesses.

Cruz also referred to the speech by United Nations Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfields 2019 at a China-funded Confucius Institute at Savannah State University, although the ambassador said she regretted her decision to attend. .

Cruz is among several Senate Republicans who have sponsored a bill last month, calling for transparency in Chinese university institutes and language programs at American universities.

I’m concerned about the pattern we’ve seen of the Bidens appointees, Cruz told the Washington Examiner. He named several officials who have shown a willingness to be lenient with China.

Representative Darin LaHood, a former member of the task force and co-chair of the bipartisan US-China task force with Democratic Representative Rick Larsen, said he was skeptical of the Biden administration’s efforts to be aggressive towards China. LaHood said there was room for compromise in Congress on how to compete with Beijing.

The Illinois Republican added that he disagreed with Schumers’ impending Chinese bill, which could send one of the first and strongest messages of a united front against Beijing since taking office. Biden. Still, LaHood thinks hell is getting support from at least a few GOP lawmakers.

Chuck Schumers was one of the greatest Chinese hawks in Congress, LaHood told Washington Examiner. I think it will be Republicans who will review this legislation.