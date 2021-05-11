PTI government buried Pakistan under loans: Bilawal – Journal





KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday asked the prime minister to explain why his government was being forced to repay a $ 3 billion loan to Saudi Arabia and what was going to cost the nation for taking a commercial loan from China to repay the Saudi cut-rate loan.

Imran Khan had promised to free Pakistan from the debt trap, but since coming to power he has buried Pakistan under massive loans, taking the begging bowl wherever he goes, he said in a statement. .

He [Imran Khan] has extensive experience in soliciting alms and donations, but countries cannot, cannot and should not operate on donations. The life of the common man in Pakistan has become unbearable due to the poor economic policies of the Imran Khan regime. With a per capita debt now of 175,000 rupees, every Pakistani pays the price for Imran Khan’s incompetence.

Wonders what constraint the government had to face to repay a $ 3 billion loan to Saudi Arabia

He said ordinary people would continue to suffer from unprecedented inflation, poverty and unemployment if the federal government pushed Pakistan deeper into debt and worsened it with corruption and mismanagement. .

Due to the circular debt problem, the government has been unable to meet its financial commitments to international partners, endangering projects such as CPEC, he said.

The Chinese government’s reluctance to release the committed $ 6 billion ML-1 railroad fund is in fact an expression of mistrust of the PTI regime, the PPP leader said, adding that Chinese companies investing in Pakistan had also informed the Chinese government. of their mistrust of the PTI government.

The PPP chairman added that the puppet prime minister had created an environment in which foreign investors and governments had become reluctant to invest in Pakistan and engage with the federal government.

Posted in Dawn on May 11, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos