The wider implications of Joe Biden’s recognition of the Armenian genocide

Joe Bidens’ recent decision to recognize the Armenian Genocide has been hailed by Armenian communities around the world. But what does this imply for the future of US relations with the Caucasus region?

US President Joe Biden broke convention on April 24 to become the first sitting US President to recognize the Armenian genocide that took place during WWI.

The date of recognition was significant: it marked the 106th anniversary of the start of the genocide, in 1915.

On this day, we remember the lives of all who died in the Ottoman-era Armenian genocide, and we again pledge to prevent such an atrocity from happening again, Biden said.

The news of the recognition came as no surprise. The day before, Biden made his first appeal to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erodgan, in which he informed Erdogan of his intentions to recognize the genocide.

Unsurprisingly, Ankara’s reaction has been negative.

Turkey officially claims that no genocide took place – that the Armenian deaths that did occur were extremely swollen and that only “a few hundred thousand” died as a result of a combination of war, disease and resettlement rather than a concerted effort to exterminate them.

After more than 100 years of this past suffering, instead of sincere efforts to completely heal the wounds of the past and jointly build the future in our region, the declaration of the American presidents will produce no results other than to polarize the nations and to hinder peace and peace. stability in our region, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of Armenia, for his part welcomed this recognition.

I greatly appreciate your principled position, which is an important step on the road to recognition of truth, historical justice, and invaluable support. [sic] for the descendants of the victims of the Armenian genocide.

Rift with Turkey

For many, recognition has been another indicator of the growing rift between the United States and its longtime ally, Turkey.

Although the statement has been carefully drafted – the Ottoman Empire is mentioned instead of Turkey and the old name Istanbul of Constantinople is used – it has always drawn the wrath of the Turkish government and its supporters.

By the time the genocide began in 1915, the Ottoman Empire had for decades been reeling from rebellion after rebellion, in which it lost much of its European territory and its Christian subjects. The various wars of independence waged by the peoples of the Balkans have seen many atrocities committed against Muslims and ethnic Turks.

This series of losses made the last Ottoman Empire increasingly vengeful, desperate and militaristic. During the preparation of the First World War, there had already been several incidents of massacres against ethnic Armenians and other Christian subjects of the Ottoman Empire, such as the Assyrians and the Greeks.

In early 1915, the Ottomans suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the Russian Empire in the Battle of Sarikamish, in what is now eastern Turkey. The government accused the largely Armenian population of the region of treason along with the Russians.

What followed was a multi-year campaign of terror against ethnic Armenians. Some studies estimate that as many as 1.5 million Armenians have been killed. The survivors dispersed around the world, giving rise to the large Armenian Diaspora.

The murders of those years continued to be a sensitive topic, not least because of the constant denials made by successive Turkish governments. Today, around 30 countries have officially recognized the events as genocide.

However, the recognition of the genocide by the United States has been continuously delayed. The Republic of Turkey, which emerged from the ashes of the Ottoman Empire, was for much of its history a crucial ally of the United States, especially during the Cold War.

Turkey’s control over the Bosphorus and its border with the Soviet Union made it strategically important in containing the main adversary of the United States. United States nuclear weapons have been based in Turkey since 1959, and the Turkish military has received substantial financial support from the United States.

This cooperation continued after the Cold War. Turkey still has NATO’s second largest army, and arguably the second strongest. During the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan, Turkey played a major logistical role in supporting the US-led war efforts.

However, over the past decade or so, these warm relationships have deteriorated – and this latest development appears to be a continuation of that trend.

Former US presidents are tiptoeing around the issue of the Armenian genocide. Although Barack Obama pledged to recognize the genocide in his presidential campaigns, he failed, instead referring to the events by the Armenian expression meds yeghern, meaning great crime. Donald Trump used the same phrase to refer to genocide.

Turkey’s regional ambitions

But in recent years, especially since Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s presidency began in 2014, Turkey has been at odds with the United States as it seeks to assert itself as a regional power. Erdogan went so far as to blame the United States for an attempted coup in 2016. Last year Turkey was kicked out of the US F-35 program, in which it was reportedly awarded dozens of advanced combat aircraft. Previously, despite repeated warnings from Washington DC, Turkey had purchased the S-400, a Russian-made air defense system.

Syria is another bone of contention. The United States’ main partner on the ground is the YPG, a Kurdish militia that has fought Daesh and other extremist rebels in Syria, often in conjunction with forces loyal to Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.

According to Turkey, the YPG has important links with the PKK, a Kurdish armed group which has fought against the Turkish state since the 1980s. Many in Turkey go so far as to claim that the YPG and the PKK are one and the same. . Although the PKK is recognized as a terrorist group by several Western countries, including the United States, the link with the YPG has been rejected.

Turkey has so far carried out at least two military incursions into Syria targeting the allied YPG in the United States. Although the United States has never opposed Turkey – before each operation, American military personnel had been evacuated – the usefulness of the YPG as the only reliable partner of the United States-led coalition in Syria has further weakened relations between Washington and Ankara.

Now Turkey has weighed more, which may have led to growing concern among its former Western allies. He provided substantial support to Azerbaijan during its recent war with Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh, which ended in a clear victory for the Azeris. Turkey has provided advanced military hardware, including domestically made combat drones, which have proven to be critical in defeating the Armenians. In addition, Turkey has reportedly sent thousands of its Syrian proxies to Nagorno-Karabakh – although the state denies this.

Bidens’ statement could indicate that the United States will take an even stronger stance towards its longtime ally. However, as long as Turkey remains in NATO, substantial action – such as sanctions or revocation of membership – is unlikely to materialize. Nonetheless, Turkey’s ability to assert its power may be limited in the future, as it will not receive the same level of diplomatic support as before.

As for Armenia, Biden’s recognition is welcome for a country that has been in the throes of political turmoil since its defeat in Nagorno-Karabakh and facing early parliamentary elections later this summer.

Recognition of the genocide is a step in the right direction, but will have to be followed by more concrete forms of support.

