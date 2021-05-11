Vaccination centers open on the third day of Eid – Pakistan





Sindh to vaccinate adults of all age groups from May 16 Country experiences drop in number of victims and cases Minister recalls Indian strain not widespread in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) has decided to close the vaccination centers on the first two days of Eidul Fitr instead of the three days previously envisaged, benefiting at least 200,000 people.

In contrast, the country has seen a drop in the number of injuries and new cases. A total of 78 people have succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours compared to 118 a day earlier, while 3,447 have tested positive in a single day compared to 4,569 the day before.

In another development, Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Minister Asad Umar ruled out the possibility of a Thai woman and her son contracting the Indian variant of Covid-19 in Pakistan, saying the virus was not present in the country.

Meanwhile, Sindh will expand the vaccination center to adults of all age groups from May 16.

According to NCOC data, of the 78 people who died, 31 were on ventilators, while 60% of the 652 vents used nationwide were occupied in Gujranwala and Multan. Likewise, more than 50 oxygen beds were used in Multan, Peshawar and Gujranwala.

The data further indicates that the number of active cases stood at 80,375 as of May 10. A total of 861,473 people have been infected so far, of which 762,105 have recovered and 18,993 have died.

No less than 5,342 patients have been admitted to 639 hospitals with Covid-19 treatment facilities across the country.

Meanwhile, an NCOC notification said vaccination centers would only remain closed on the first and second day of Eid and would operate as routine thereafter.

It should be mentioned here that a notification from the Interior Ministry indicated that the Eid holidays would be observed from May 10 to 15. The reason for this announcement was to reduce national mobility.

An official from the Ministry of National Health Services, asking not to be named, said earlier that there were plans to close the centers on the first three days of Eid.

However, since around 200,000 people are vaccinated each day, it was therefore decided to reduce the holidays and call health workers to the vaccination centers on the third day. The move will benefit around 200,000 people, he said.

When told that an additional 400,000 people could benefit if the vaccination centers were not closed at all, the official said there were two reasons for this.

The first reason is that health workers should have a break as they also have the right to observe Eid with their families, and secondly, the majority of people will not prefer to visit vaccination centers on the first two days of the week. festival he mentioned.

Additionally, many healthcare workers will be working in hospitals because their Eid vacations have been canceled. Thus, only a small number of health workers would be able to stay at home and celebrate Eid, he added.

Meanwhile, Asad Umar, while speaking to Dawn, said a number of variants such as the UK, Brazil and South Africa have been reported in the country, but no cases of the Indian variant had not been detected.

Thai health authorities on Monday confirmed the country’s first case of the Indian variant of Covid-19 in a Thai woman and her four-year-old son who had been in quarantine since returning from Pakistan.

Mr Umar said it was entirely possible the woman had contracted the virus in Thailand herself or elsewhere, as the strain was not widespread in Pakistan.

Imran visits Pims

Prime Minister Imran Khan visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) on Monday to observe arrangements for patients with Covid-19.

He was received by the head of the hospital, Dr Minhajus Siraj, on his arrival.

The Prime Minister ordered that all possible facilities be made available to patients, assuring the relevant authorities to make all resources available to the hospital to ensure the best treatment for patients.

Dr Minhaj said there were 200 hospital beds allocated for Covid-19 patients, of which 121 were on duty.

Mr Khan inquired about the oxygen situation in the hospital where he was told there was a sufficient amount available.

He was also informed that the patient load had decreased in recent days.

The Prime Minister, who was accompanied by Senator Faisal Javed, also visited the coronavirus ward and asked patients if they were receiving appropriate treatment. He also asked health workers if they had been vaccinated.

Vaccination of all ages

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said that from May 16 the vaccination center will be accessible to adults of all age groups.

From May 16, 2021, anyone over the age of 18 will be able to get vaccinated in the province, she said recently during the inauguration of the Exhibition Center’s mega vaccination center.

About 25,000 people will be vaccinated at the center in a single day.

Posted in Dawn on May 11, 2021

