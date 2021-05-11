Will Modis push for economic self-sufficiency?

Author: Suman Bery, Wilson Center

India has pursued two related goals since its independence and partition in 1947: to reestablish the country as one of the world’s major economies and to preserve geopolitical freedom of action or strategic autonomy. Economic strength is both an end in itself for lifting millions of people out of great poverty and is essential for maintaining freedom of diplomatic action.

During this period, India’s engagement with the outside world evolved in response to national imperatives and its external environment. India is currently engaged in a major reset, moving from market-driven global integration to a strategic trade and investment policy, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called self-reliance. What are the forces shaping India’s external posture and what are the associated risks?

As economist Pravin Krishna observed, upon gaining independence, India inherited a relatively open trade regime and by 1948 was one of the 23 original contracting parties to the General Agreement on Tariffs. and trade, the predecessor of the WTO. India’s downturn was facilitated a decade later, when the GATT authorized special and differential treatment for its poorer members.

Politics was then reinforced by geopolitics. Indira Gandhi of the Congress Party became prime minister in 1966 and increasingly sided with the USSR during the Cold War in reaction to US support for Pakistan and China under President Richard Nixon. The result has been economic stagnation, but strategic autonomy has been preserved.

India’s return to openness in 1991 also happened under the leadership of a congressional-led government. The 1989 elections led to the rejection of the ruling party in Congress led by Indira Gandhis’ son, Rajiv Gandhi. The inexperienced coalition government that took office was unable to handle a budget and balance of payments crisis. The crisis was exacerbated by external events: the collapse of the Soviet Union, an important trade and defense partner, and the First Gulf War. During the 1991 election campaign, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated, just like his mother had been seven years earlier.

The outcome of the elections was a coalition government led by Congress and led by PV Narasimha Rao, the first congressional prime minister outside the NehruGandhi family. Raos’ technocratic finance minister Manmohan Singh advised the prime minister to seek IMF support. The program submitted to the IMF included comprehensive reforms covering trade, public finances, the exchange rate regime and capital markets. While Prime Minister Rao provided valuable political cover for these reforms, he was not inclined to challenge the party’s center-left orthodoxy head-on. External integration has remained a largely technocratic project that ended. by being known as Stealth Reformation, which is why she remains submissive. to reverse.

Although weak, this impetus for liberalization survived for the next two decades until the global financial crisis. There was a substantial reduction in average industrial applied tariffs, although agriculture remained very heavily protected. Much of the liberalization has been unilateral, motivated by a desire to emulate the manufacturing success of Asian economies, driven by exports.

India was an active but unconvinced participant in the WTO Doha Round launched in 2001. India argued, with some justification, that a new round was premature because there remained unfinished business in the Round. ‘Uruguay precedent to deal with, especially with regard to trade in agricultural products. The Washington’s withdrawal from multilateralism committed to preferential agreements first with Canada, then with Mexico through the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and its support for China’s accession to the WTO, along with the steady expansion of the European Community, has undermined Indian confidence in the multilateral order. in the 1990s and early 2000s.

India instinctively remains a multilateral trading power, preferring to trade under GATT most-favored-nation rules. It actively uses the flexibility offered by the gap between applied and bound tariffs, as well as trade remedies such as anti-dumping and safeguard measures to manage national lobbies, despite the uncertainty these interventions create for domestic investors and international. In the first decade of the new century, it began to flirt with relatively shallow bilateral preferential trade agreements with a range of partners. He also agreed to participate in the negotiations on the Regional Comprehensive Partnership Agreement (RCEP) in 2012, but withdrew in 2019.

Due to the size of its economy, India is now a significant middle power, although still poor. However, the share of manufacturing value added in GDP, necessary to accommodate its rapidly growing labor force, has remained stagnant. Instead, the service industry has exploded. While the overall balance of payments has remained comfortable, its structure is closer to that of an advanced country, with a large manufacturing trade deficit offset by surpluses in agriculture and services. The concentration of the manufacturing deficit in India’s trade with China has added to bilateral political and diplomatic tensions.

As in the 1960s and 1990s, a combination of external and internal forces again prompted a reassessment of India’s external engagement. The economic, medical, humanitarian and political dimensions of the scourge of COVID-19 have exposed and reinforced the weaknesses in India’s development trajectory and may have contributed to a retreat of the Modis party in recent important elections at the level States. China’s long-term economic success and its current political assertiveness now shape both the regional and global economic order as well as its bilateral relationship with India.

In its post-COVID-19 recovery, India will seek to consolidate market access for its service exports to rich countries and make access to the country’s growing market more attractive to those who wish to bring in the latest technologies. . The risk is that more active government intervention will be hijacked by powerful national lobbies as has happened before. India is also refocusing on trade with its South Asian neighbors and investing more energy in ties with Europe and the United States. In contrast, a quick return to RCEP negotiations seems unlikely.

Suman Bery is a Global Fellow at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars.

An extended version of this article appears in the most recent edition of Quarterly East Asia Forum, Reinventing World Trade, Vol. 13, n ° 2.