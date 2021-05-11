The government will reorganize the Hudaibiya affair





ISLAMABAD: The government decided on Monday to launch a new investigation into the Hudaibiya Paper Mills affair, being the most important link in the corruption of the Sharif family.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, returning from three-day visit (07-09 May) to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has been briefed on matters concerning the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and the chairman of the League Pakistani Muslim Nawaz Mian Shehbaz Sharif.

Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry tweeted to share the development. Today, the legal team gave a detailed briefing to Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the cases of Shehbaz Sharif. The government has ruled that the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case requires a new investigation, he argued.

In this regard, he stressed that the relevant agencies were invited to restart the investigation, as the Hudaibiya affair was the most important end to the corruption of the Sharif family. The minister explained that Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif were the main defendants in this case.

The method used to send money to Hudaibiya was then adopted in each case; therefore, it was very important to put an end to this case, he added. Geo News reports: In response to this development, PMLN spokesman Marryum Aurangzeb said the decision to reopen the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case proved that Prime Minister Imran Khan admitted that the lawsuits against Shehbaz Sharif were “wrong”.

She said Ashiana, clean water, subways and beyond-means assets were based on political revenge. “The Supreme Court rejected the Hudaibiya reference,” Aurangzeb said.

The PML-N chief criticized the government spokesman, saying the Lahore High Court overturned the referral and the Supreme Court upheld the judgment. In addition, PML-N leader Pervaiz Rasheed said the highest courts had dismissed the case and the government had accepted defeat, which is why it was reopening the case.

Hudaibiya Paper Mills was allegedly used as a cover by the Sharif family to launder money overseas in the 1990s. It is about this case that the Sharif family’s trusted aide, Ishaq Dar, has recorded a confessional statement on April 25, 2000, before a Lahore magistrate accepting his role in money laundering.

Based on this confession, a referral was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in 2000 in a liability court against the Hudaibiya Paper Mills, three brothers Sharif, Dar and others.

Dar was not charged, as he had become an approver of the lawsuit. The reference was quashed by an LHC umpire on March 11, 2014, in response to a written request filed in 2011 saying Dar’s confession had been forced. Dar had claimed that he had made the “confession” under duress and had denied the statement.

