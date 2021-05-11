Government asks Jokowi to pressure King Salman over 2021 Hajj and Umrah quota





IDXChannel – RI MPR Vice President Hidayat Nur Wahid (HNW) welcomed the announcement from the Saudi Arabian Hajj and Umrah Ministry, which said it will open the implementation of Hajj 2021 for citizens of abroad. Although implemented with very strict health protocols, limited quotas and mandatory vaccinations against Covid-19, this Saudi government policy is grateful. “Alhamdulillah, this policy is to be shared with gratitude,” HNW said in a statement Tuesday (5/11/2021). However, it is important that the Indonesian government immediately communicate with Saudi Arabia regarding the quota of pilgrims from Indonesia. According to him, it is only fitting that as the largest Muslim-majority country in the world, Indonesia gets an appropriate quota. “Because the number of Hajj pilgrims has accumulated, which will further increase the waiting list, if this year Indonesia does not get permission to send Hajj pilgrims,” ​​he said. said. In addition, he stressed the importance of communication and lobbying by the Indonesian government as soon as possible, especially in this month of Ramadan. In fact, if necessary, communication is done at the level between Heads of State, namely President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to King Salman, so that it can be more effective. And although we are still in the month of Ramadan, a month full of blessings and much respected, including by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, it is important that the Minister of Religion immediately exert pressure at this high level. be even better if President Joko Widodo communicated directly with King Salman on this matter, ”suggested Hidayat. “Don’t let Indonesia get a small quota or even no quota at all due to poor communication. Malaysia alone tried to get additional quotas and pilgrimage permits when the prime minister Muhyidin of Malaysia passed it on to King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, “he continued. He added that the maximum effort made by the Indonesian government is one embodiment of the guarantee of the human rights of Indonesian citizens (WNI) to worship as stated in the 1945 Constitution. “Among them, there are the guarantees of the State for the freedom of worship as referred to in Article 29 paragraph (2) and the human rights to worship as referred to in Article 28E paragraph (1 ) “, he concluded. (SANDY)







