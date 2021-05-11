Saudi Arabia announces more than 100 plans for cash-strapped Pak during Imrans visit





Dubai, May 11 (PTI) Saudi Arabia has announced 118 humanitarian projects worth more than $ 123 million for cash-strapped Pakistan in the areas of food security, health, education and water during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s two-day visit, according to a report. Salman Humanitarian and Rescue Center (KSrelief) general supervisor Dr Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah said the aid was announced in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the kingdom had provided medical and preventive aid worth more than $ 1.5 million to fight the pandemic, said Khans Special Representative for Middle East Affairs Sheikh Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi , to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) that the visit will push the march of joint cooperation in the right direction in order to achieve the desired interests and objectives, and contribute to the development of the in the fields of coordination and political, military, diplomatic, economic, trade, development and cultural cooperation.Khan met the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen and discussed the evolution of the Islamic world, the situation of Muslims in non-OIC member countries and the issues on the OIC agenda, in particular the fight against Islamophobia. During the summit meeting between Khan and the prince Heir Mohammed bin Salman, improving economic and trade relations and the challenge posed by extremism were discussed. with the firmness of bilateral military and security relations, and agreed to continue cooperation to achieve common goals between the two countries, the SPA said. The two sides also stressed the need to concerted efforts of the Islamic world to confront extremism and violence and reject sectarianism. and strive to achieve international peace and security. e to continue joint efforts to fight against the phenomenon of terrorism which is not linked to any religion, race or color, and to confront all its forms and images, whatever the source, he declared. a recent agreement between Pakistani and Indian military authorities on the Line of Control (LoC) ceasefire, based on a 2003 agreement, both sides stressed the importance of dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the outstanding issues between the two. country, especially the dispute over Jammu and Kashmir, to ensure peace and stability in the region, he added. LoC in Jammu and Kashmir and other areas. India has told Pakistan that it wants normal neighborly relations with it in an environment free from terror, hostility and violence. PTI CORR CPS

