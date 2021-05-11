COVID-19: Boris Johnson says ‘one meter plus’ rule could be dropped as of June 21

A key social distancing measure could be dropped from June 21, the prime minister said – while hinting that the government may not proceed with the introduction of COVID “passports” nationwide.

Boris Johnson Monday confirmed that England go to the third step of its roadmap to facilitate coronavirus lockdown restrictions in a week, May 17.

This will allow pubs and restaurants to serve people indoors again, while people will once again be able to hug friends and family – though the government has called for caution.

England on track for next roadmap milestone on June 21

Speaking at a press conference in Downing Street to announce the latest unlock, the Prime Minister also considered the fourth step of his roadmap.

This is when, as Mr Johnson has said previously, the government hopes it can “remove all legal limits on social contact”.

The Prime Minister said on Monday that England remained “on track” to move to the fourth stage on June 21, as he had promised to unveil more details later this month to allow companies to move forward. prepare for the final step of the roadmap.

Rule one meter more to abandon?

But he suggested that the “one meter plus” rule – which means people must wear masks, sit apart from each other, or use screens within two meters of each other – could be dropped. from this date.

This could allow pubs, restaurants and other places to operate at larger capacities and serve more customers.

“As far as social distancing from June 21 is concerned, I am looking at the data very carefully and I think at the moment it seems to me that we may be able to do without the more than one meter rule,” Mr Johnson said.

“It is not yet decided, it is not yet clear – we will have to wait and see. But it is by being careful and cautious that we have been able to make the progress that we have.”

“We’ll tell everyone more, more to the companies, to give everyone as much clarity as possible on how they should prepare by the end of this month, preparing for June 21.”

But the PM has ruled out the chances that he will advance the next step in unlocking England before June 21.

More “newspapers for the pub”?

The government has conducted a review of the use of COVID certification in recent weeks – both for international travel and for use in domestic settings.

This would allow people to demonstrate their test or vaccination status, or if they have antibodies after previously recovering from the virus.

While ministers have already announced the use of an NHS app to demonstrate someone’s COVID status for overseas travel, Mr Johnson said so-called COVID passports may not be needed at UK.

“We’ll say more later this month on what exactly the world will look like and what role there could be – if any – for certification and social distancing,” he said of how it works. companies from June 21.

The Prime Minister has already pitched the idea of ​​using COVID certification in pubs this summer, as part of what has been dubbed a ‘pub papers’ program.

“ More optimistic ” modeling on the impact of easing the lockdown

Meanwhile, a group of government advisers have proposed a “more optimistic” model of the impact of easing foreclosure restrictions than in their previous work.

Members of the Scientific Group on Pandemic Influenza Modeling (SPIM-O) operational subgroup suggested there was “an opportunity to keep the next outbreak very small” due to evidence that vaccines “dramatically reduce the transmission”.

However, the group also warned that it had not taken into account the possible impact of the new COVID variants.

Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser, told the press conference on Monday that modelers also speculated that there would continue to be a “residual reduction” in transmission as restrictions would be relaxed.

He pointed out people who use better ventilation, some continue to work from home and those who are HIV positive or symptomatic continue to isolate themselves.

And, when asked if England may have experienced their last lockdown, Sir Patrick said things were “really headed in the right direction” – despite the possible impact of new variants.

“We will have a much clearer idea of ​​the effects of the third stage in mid-June, so we will know what effect it had,” he said.

“But the point is that vaccines produce a very effective reduction in hospitalizations and deaths.

“We know they are reducing the continuous transmission as well. All of this indicates that it is now a much smoother path, it indicates a smaller increase than you might have expected with another wave.”