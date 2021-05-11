BJP leaders revert to states to save ‘Brand Modi’ from pandemic fury – The New Indian Express





Express press service NEW DELHI: With ‘Brand Modi’ in the crosshairs on the devastating leads of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the BJP has apparently resorted to the strategy of passing the buck to the States, well against the remarks of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video conference with the CMs to work as a team and avoid politics. According to some of the leaders of the BJP, the strategy of “transfer of responsibility” is contradictory in the face of the devastation unleashed by the pandemic in the states led by the party. In line with the BJP’s perception management strategy, Union ministers began to articulate with details of instances where the Center had warned state governments of imminent threats from the pandemic. Others, including Anurag Thakur, Rajyavardhan Rathore, MJ Akbar, Sambit Patra and social media influencers from within the ranks of the BJP, have been overworking to find fault with states in handling Covid-19. Some of them latched on to the statement of Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal to elicit a “rapid response” from the Center to “Oxygen SOS”. But discomfort within the ranks of BJP leaders continues to grow, with some noting that the party has embarked on a “self-defeating strategy to blame states” while citing the examples of Karnataka, Bihar, UP, MP, Gujarat. and Haryana. “Opposition-led states may have ignored the Centre’s warnings. But why has the Center not been able to involve BJP-led states in the strategy to avoid the second wave of Covid-19? This attempt to save Brand Modi by blaming the opposition-led states will not find sympathy with the people, ”said a senior BJP official. As the Prime Minister continues to hold videoconferences to connect with stakeholders to find ways to deal with the ferocity of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, his ministerial colleagues are missing. “Last year, during the first wave, Union Home Secretary Amit Shah led from the front lines in New Delhi, visiting several hospitals and strengthening immediate relief infrastructure. Now hardly anyone is seen in action except Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal, who coordinated the transport of oxygen on the train. The judiciary seems to have taken the lead in responding to emergency situations. The Group of Ministers (GoM) could have been tasked with dealing with the specific requests and requirements of states, ”said another senior BJP official, who declined to be identified.

