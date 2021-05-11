Opening of the Azerbaijan-Turkey Brotherhood Park





QUBA from Azerbaijan The Azerbaijan-Turkey Brotherhood Park opened on Monday in the town of Guba, Quba district, northeast Azerbaijan. Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci, Ziyaddin Aliyev, the head of Guba’s executive authority, and lawmakers Ahliman Amiraslanov and Ganira Pashayeva attended the opening ceremony. Speaking at the ceremony, Bagci noted that today is also the 98th anniversary of the birth of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev. He also congratulated Azerbaijan on its victory in the recent war against Armenian forces to liberate occupied Nagorno-Karabakh. Also speaking at the ceremony, Aliyev highlighted the strong and historical ties shared by the Turkish and Azerbaijani nations and praised Turkey’s contribution to the liberation of the Armenian occupied territories. Relations between the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been strained since 1991, when the Armenian army occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, or Nagorno-Karabakh, internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory, and seven adjacent regions. On September 27, 2020, the Armenian army launched attacks against civilians and Azerbaijani forces and continued to violate several humanitarian ceasefire agreements. During the 44-day conflict, which ended with an agreement signed on November 10 last year, Azerbaijan liberated several towns and nearly 300 settlements and villages from Armenian occupation. “Through this park, we wanted to express our gratitude to Turkey and contribute to the eternal Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood,” he said. The park was decorated with flags and photos of the founders of the two countries, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk and Haydar Aliyev. Quotes from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev demonstrating brotherhood of the two nations were also visible on the walls surrounding the park. • Writing by Ahmet Gencturk The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos