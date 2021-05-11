Punjab dismisses six officers for alleged involvement in Rawalpindi Ring Road scam





Changes were deliberately made to the Rawalpindi bypass to alter the road infrastructure, the survey finds. These changes have benefited some influential people and are said to have increased the cost of the project by Rs 25 billion, sources say. Imran Khan had ordered the Punjab government to stop implementing the plan after being informed of the scam.

The Punjabi government fired six mid-career officers on Monday for their alleged involvement in the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam, according to a report by The News.

An investigation was carried out at the highest level of the provincial government, after which it emerged that changes had been made to the actual plan of the Rawalpindi ring road to create new road infrastructure.

These changes, the survey determined, were made to some influential people. These changes would have increased the cost of the project by 25 billion rupees, sources said.

Implementation of the plan was halted on the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan after he learned of the scam.

Punjab chief secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik has reorganized the agents after the investigation into the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam ended.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (right) Muhammad Anwarul Haq, Deputy Commissioner Attock Ali Anan Qamar and Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenew) Capt (right) Shoaib Ali were removed from their posts with immediate effect and charged report to the General Administration and Services Department (S & GAD).

Deputy Commissioner Chakwal Capt (R) Bilal Hashim received the additional charge from Rawalpindi District. The Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Attock, Shehryar Arif Khan, has been assigned the post of Deputy Commissioner Attock, while the Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Capt (R) Qasim Ijaz, will also take charge of the revenue department. of the Rawalpindi district.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Saddar Ghulam Abbas and Deputy Commissioner Fateh Jang Muhammad Azeem Shaukat Awan were also invited to report to the Punjab S & GAD.

The Prime Minister had previously asked the Chief Minister of the Punjab, Usman Buzdar, to launch an investigation into the scam.

