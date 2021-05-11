Jokowi’s Twice Statement at Commerce Ministry Event Controversial





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) made a statement that sparked controversy during a Ministry of Commerce event (Department of Commerce). Both statements were also subsequently corrected by Minister of Commerce (Mendag) M Lutfi. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) once called on all stakeholders to glorify the love of Indonesian products. Not only that, he also called for a campaign to hate foreign products. This was transmitted when he opened the working meeting of the Ministry of Commerce 2021, quoted from the Youtube account of the Presidential Secretariat, Thursday (04/03/2021). “The brand must be attached so that people like Indonesian products more than foreign products. Because the population of Indonesia, our population is over 270 million people. Should be the most loyal consumers for their own sake. products, ”he said. According to him, 270 million people represent a very large market for a country. This market must be protected so that it is not controlled by foreign products. Therefore, Jokowi asked to echo the love for Indonesian products coupled with hatred for foreign products. “Appeals to love our own products, Indonesian products must continue to echo. Domestic products echo! Also echo hate products from abroad,” he said. “Not only love, but hate. Love our products, hate the products from abroad!” Jokowi added. In this way, Jokowi believes that the great Indonesian people will become loyal consumers of Indonesian products. President Jokowi’s statement later became controversial. The reason is that at present there are still many foreign products used by Indonesia. To reduce this controversy, Minister of Commerce Lutfi explained that he had initially explained the content of an article from the World Economic Forum (WEF) regarding locally made hijab products adopted by foreign e-commerce platforms (e-commerce) and resulted in the sale of the same product at a lower price to Indonesia. Such methods, explained Lutfi, are known as predatory pricing. This concept is also strictly prohibited by the world of international trade. “This is what Pak Jokowi really hates. These real actions are not to be hated,” Lutfi said at a HIPMI 2021 virtual national working meeting on Friday (05/03/2021).

