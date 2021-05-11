Trump looms large as Paul LePage considers return





Amy Fried is chair of the Department of Political Science at the University of Maine. Her views are hers and do not represent those of any group she is affiliated with.

What does it mean to be a Republican today?

On the one hand, Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell argues that this amounts to blocking President Joe Biden, saying, “One hundred percent of our goal is to shut down this new administration,” with full unity of Susan Collins to Ted Cruz.

Meanwhile, for Republicans across the country, the focus is not on obstructing Bidens’ proposals to improve the lives of Americans, but on loyalty to the previous president, Donald Trump.

It is strange and consequent.

As a rule, our political parties do not usually define themselves around a losing presidential candidate. Plus, Trump has the sad distinction of being the only president since the polls began that less than half of Americans have approved on each day he was in office.

Putting Trump at the center only works by ignoring Trump’s unpopularity and accepting the big lie that Trump won the 2020 election.

Take Rep. Elise Stefanik from New York, a once moderate who went all-in for Trump.

Stefanik has promoted absurd election demands, claiming that of the 525,000 votes cast for president in Fulton County, Georgia, 140,000 came from underage, deceased and otherwise unauthorized voters. After explaining how he knew that claim was false, the spokesperson for the Georgia Secretary of State called Stefaniks’ suggestion that a quarter of all the ballots cast in Fulton County in November were ridiculous. illegal.

Speaking to Trump strategist Steve Bannon, Stefanik continued to refer to the former president as president, saying: We are a team and that means working with the president.

In contrast, Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming will likely be kicked out of the Republican leadership of the House. Although she has a very conservative voting record, Cheney committed the sins of acknowledging that Biden won the presidency and saying Republicans should move away from the dangerous and undemocratic cult of Trump’s personality.

Maine has had its own experience with a figure like Trump. In the 2016 presidential primaries, Governor Paul LePage proudly called himself Donald Trump before Donald Trump.

Besides their political ties, one of the ties between the men was LePages’ significant spending at Trumps properties on Maine taxpayers at a cost of $ 362 and $ 1,100 per room and a total of $ 22,000 at LePages last two. years in power. As Portland Press Herald reporter Scott Thistle noted, LePage and his staff said they stayed at the Trumps Hotel because it was cheaper than comparable competitors, which was not true.

As well as telling stories that do not stand up to scrutiny, the two have similar styles and political leanings.

Trump and LePage have engaged in denial of science, including health risks.

The relentless minimization of the COVID-19 pandemic is recent enough to be remembered well, but may be faded in our memories if LePage has shed light on the dangers of a chemical, bisphenol A, ten years ago. At the time, a top researcher said there was an overwhelming scientific consensus that BPA is a health problem, but LePage joked that after exposure to the substance the worst case is that some women may have small beards. LePage has also undermined our public health systems.

Like Trump, who has long insulted the news media, LePage has done the same. During his first governorship race, LePage remarked that he was about to hit AJ Higgins, a State House reporter for the MPBN. In 2013, LePage said, while I was sitting in a fighter plane simulator, I want to find the Portland Press Herald building and blow it up.

As Trump did, LePage made nasty comments toward other elected officials, including members of his own party. For example, in 2018, LePage called Republican State Senator Tom Saviello the most disgusting human being I have ever seen in my life, “a comment that led lawmakers to send the governor a request. written apology.

Now the Republican Party of Maine is selling merchandise with the face of LePages and the slogan Miss Me Yet? and recently he put aside a rule that would have prevented him from coordinating with LePage. It sounds like an attempt to prepare for another LePage gubernatorial run.

Republicans in Maine strongly backed Trump and LePage, but the general electorate was not as sold. LePage had two statewide wins with 37.6%, then 48.2%. Trump never wore Maine.

And after Trump, how many Mainers would want to go back to all this denial of science, insults and associated drama?

