Indian variant must be watched, says Boris Johnson as UK lockdown eases

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday presented the next step in his roadmap to ease the lockdown of the COVID-19 pandemic, with indoor gatherings and hugs to be re-authorized in a prudent and common sense approach .

Speaking to a Downing Street press conference, Johnson said the tests he had set for the country to move to the next stage of reopening from next Monday had been met as the UK registered the lowest level of pandemic deaths since July last year.

However, he took a warning note and stressed the need to monitor new variants of the coronavirus, including the so-called Indian variant which has now been classified as a variant of concern (VOC) by Public Health England (PHE).

This is a very considerable unlock. But it needs to be done in a careful way, we just watched the Indian variant, other variants, Johnson said.

He was joined at the meeting by Professor Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer of England, who in his pandemic circulation update said one of the three subtypes of the Indian variant was concerning as it showed a sharp increase in numbers in parts of the UK to very low levels.

So it needs to be watched very carefully, Whitty said.



The Indian variant subtype B.1.617.2, which has been shown to be at least as highly transmissible as the dominant variant from Kent in England, was designated as VOC by PHE last week after more than 500 cases were found in parts of England. It is part of a list of variants, including South African and Brazilian variants, currently monitored as a VOC in Britain.

Under next week’s relaxed lockdown rules, people from different households so far, able to meet only outdoors, will be able to meet indoors, as up to six people or two households will be able to meet indoors. meet indoors and up to 30 people outdoors.

From May 17, the penultimate mark for the full end of the lockdown scheduled for June 21, the UK stay restriction will be lifted and people will be able to travel for overnight stays and to Green List countries. Next Monday’s unlock will mean Indoor Hospitality can reopen and indoor entertainment can resume, including cinemas, museums and children’s play areas.

Any remaining outdoor entertainment can reopen, such as outdoor cinemas and shows. Some larger events may take place, including conferences, theater and concert performances, and sporting events. Restrictions on the number of participants will remain in place.

The public can make informed personal decisions about close contact, such as cuddling, with friends and family. Close contact continues to carry a risk of catching or spreading COVID-19, and people should consider the risk to themselves and to others. COVID-secured rules remain for the workplace and businesses, such as in shops and hotels, Downing Street said.

Face masks will no longer be needed in classrooms or for students in common areas of high schools and colleges. Twice a week home tests will remain in place to monitor infection rates. All remaining university students will be able to resume teaching and learning in person starting May 17 and are expected to get tested twice a week upon their return.

Up to 30 people will now be able to attend weddings, receptions and memorial events, including revivals, as well as standalone life cycle events.

These can take place outdoors or in any indoor Covid secure location authorized to open. The number of people who can attend a funeral will be determined by how many can be accommodated safely in the venue with social distancing in place.

