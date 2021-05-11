Indian Diaspora Helping In Covid Crisis Says Government Is Not Doing Enough

As India grapples with the rapid spread of the coronavirus and the country’s failing healthcare system, Indo-American activists and community members say more needs to be done to ensure Indians of all origins, religions and castes have fair and equitable access to treatment and vaccines.

Last week India passed 20 million diagnosed cases of Covid-19 an extraordinarily high number which experts believe could be an undercount. More than 200,000 Indians have died from the virus so far, an overwhelming number of patients in need of hospital beds and medical groups and vaccination rates in the country remain low.

Rohan Aggarwal, 26, a resident doctor examines the x-ray of a Coovid-19 patient, inside the emergency room at Holy Family Hospital, during his 27-hour shift in New Delhi, India. India, May 1, 2021. Danish Siddiqui / Reuters

Recent reports estimate that only 11.5% of Indians 1.3 billion people have been vaccinated so far, and while all Indian adults are now eligible for the vaccine, many states say they do not have the necessary supplies. Proponents note that India’s limited access to vaccines, oxygen and hospital beds exposes the deep divisions that exist in Indian society.

Poor Indians, regardless of their background, simply have no way or no way to get help, said Rasheed Ahmed, executive director of the American Indian Muslim Council. It is the fundamental responsibility of any government in a society to take care of its people, especially those who are marginalized, who have less access to resources, he said that many current struggles in India can be attributed to the Prime Minister. Narendra Modis approach at public health crisis.

While wealthier Indians or those with connections overseas have access to funds to purchase oxygen or negotiate hospital admission, many do not, he said. he declares. The Resource Search, which favors urban dwellers with access to social media and fluent in English, highlights how rural Indians and those from lower castes and minority religions are being left behind.

It is not the job of Indians to seek oxygen, said Sonali Gulati, filmmaker and professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, noting that images of ordinary Indians doing so in the media show the collapse of the system of Indian health. For several weeks, Gulati has been working both with his contacts in India and with members of the filmmaker collective. Brown Girls Doc Mafia organize support for Indians of lower castes and especially in rural areas.

There is clearly an inequality. There are places where there are no hospitals for hundreds of kilometers. People don’t even have hospitals, doctors or medical help. And there is, of course, the language barrier, Gulati said. There is a lot of diversity [in India] and no central planning is happening, so there is complete chaos.

To combat this, Gulati has focused on building relationships with rural organizations that she says are actively working with citizens from all walks of life.

While much has been written about Native Americans and the way they emotionally deal with what is going on in India and the fundraising efforts created by members of the diaspora, Gulati says it is also important for the community to advocate for better and fairer policies. here and in India. We have to listen to the people who are on the ground, said Gulati. I think it’s really important for us on this side, since we are truly privileged and protected, to amplify those voices that are being silenced in India.

Like Gulati, Boston resident Neha Wasnik also worried about the lack of access to healthcare in rural India. Although she has friends and family in Mumbai, she noted that her social circle had been relatively lucky because they had access to the vaccine.

But despite this, many friends of friends are struggling. With Indian city dwellers actually struggling to get hospital beds, you can only imagine what the conditions must be like in rural parts of the country, Wasnik said. Over the past few weeks, Wasnik has volunteered with the US-based nonprofit organization Association for the Development of the Indies to supply rural hospitals and medical centers. It takes about $ 20,000 to set up a rural hospital with 25 beds and medical staff, Wasnik said. So this is the goal of the current wave at least three months.

The Native American medical community is also working to draw attention to the need for better access to vaccines in India in particular. The American Association of Physicians of Indian Descent (AAPI), which represents nearly 100,000 physicians of Indian descent, said in a statement that it has already shipped more than a thousand oxygen generators and others essential supplies in India since the onset of the current crisis.

But Dr Sampat Shivangi, chairman of the association’s legislative wing, says addressing India’s vaccine shortage is key to tackling the continued spread of the virus. “We urge the US government to release at least 30 million doses of the vaccine in India,” he said in a statement to NBC Asian America, adding that the AAPI had also sent a letter to the 100 members of the US Senate to them. calling for the lifting of restrictions on the raw materials needed for the local production of vaccines.

The Covid-19 crisis is particularly surprising to many in India and the United States, as it originally seemed as if India was handle the situation well.

Ambika Samarthya-Howard was in Delhi just before things started to stop in March 2020 because she was finalizing her daughter’s adoption. It was a week before Holi and I thought Oh my God, there is no way they can close Holi. But they did. There were no celebrations or parties. I was so impressed, said Samarthya-Howard, director of communications at Global Integrity. I wouldn’t say that I was as impressed with the government as I was with the collective action of the people.

Samarthya-Howard notes that it is especially important for Native Americans to organize themselves with various groups such as religious minorities, day laborers, and people of the working class and lower castes to ensure that their advocacy benefits the community. largest possible population.

But while advocates say it’s important to support grassroots actions and trusted nongovernmental organizations, or NGOs, they note that private citizens ultimately cannot do the work or provide the services of a community. successful government policy.

This is why the Indian American Muslim Council and other advocacy groups say organizations such as the World Health Organization and the United Nations need to monitor more internationally how the Indias Covid-19 response is being carried out. . Ahmed added that he and other council members have said Modi should step down for handling the crisis.

What can NGOs do? said Ahmed of the Council of Indian American Muslims. It is a fraction of what a government can do if the government is competent.