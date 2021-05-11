In China, the ‘Red Holy Land’, tourists celebrate the centenary of the Communist Party

Tourists pose for photos on Chairman Mao Zedong’s bed as the much-criticized Chinese Communist Party abroad marks its centenary at home with a public relations push that includes office history outings, movies in big budget and carefully crafted media tours.

The ruling party, which celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding in Shanghai in July, has launched a propaganda blitz touting its achievements over the past century in nurturing a poor and divided nation eviscerated by war into a global superpower.

The pump is not watered down by criticism from the West, where politicians, pundits and business leaders warn of the party’s oversized ambitions and denounce its human rights record.

In Yan’an, a city in western China that presents itself as a “Red Holy Land” where the party curled up in 1935 at the end of the long march to build a revolution, thousands of tourists flocked to it. every day to the dark caves that Mao Zedong and his comrades returned home.

Tourists come in large family groups or on tours organized by their employers, including a group from Hunan who unveiled a Chinese-language banner made for the centenary, declaring their employment at a property management company.

Zhang Zhenxing, a technical employee from Hebei on a trip organized by the company, said he wanted “to find out how the revolutionary ancestors achieved victory in such a difficult environment.”

“It was no small feat that they could build a new China in such hardship, so I admire them deeply,” said Zhang.

The musical “Yan’an, Yan’an” premieres on Saturday at the Dongfanghong Theater in Yan’an, China, ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party in July. | AFP-JIJI

In a downtown theater, party worshipers can pay nearly 400 yuan ($ 62.32) to watch the commercially produced musical extravagance “Yan’an, Yan’an,” an ode lit by strobes to the Martyrs of War featuring long marches and a pas de deux of revolutionary lovers interrupted by a Japanese air raid.

Foreign media have been invited to participate in government-organized site visits including Yan’an and Jinggangshan, the “birthplace” of the Red Army, where local officials are keen to show off infrastructure and control efforts. against poverty.

Yan’an officials have repeatedly cited Edgar Snow, an American journalist known for his friendship with Mao in the 1930s, as a role model for telling China’s story to the world, urging today’s foreign correspondents to follow his example.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party, has led an image-creation campaign that places his power and influence on a level comparable to that of Mao.

But in the age of technology and mass entertainment, his party has greater tools to strengthen its narrative.

A blockbuster film, “1921,” starring A-listers in a re-enactment of the founding of the Communist Party, is due in Chinese theaters on July 1, the official anniversary date.

Schoolchildren visit the revolutionary Yangjialing site in Yan’an, China on Saturday ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party in July. | AFP-JIJI

“Outstanding” party members will receive a “July 1 medal” at a grand ceremony in Beijing on the same day, state media reported.

The Chinese Communist Party has more than 91 million members, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency, many of whom are rank and file cadres and ordinary officials.

This makes it the second largest political party in the world, behind India’s Bharatiya Janata party.

Beijing points to China’s rapid economic growth over the past decades and rising living standards as proof of the party’s enduring value.

He is, however, less inclined to draw attention to the darker chapters of the last century, including famine, the Cultural Revolution and the suppression of resistance movements.

Discussion of the bloody Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989 continues to be censored on Chinese social media, as Chinese cyberspace authorities last month urged netizens to report “harmful” comments showing accounts of “nihilism” history ”which go against the official history of the party.