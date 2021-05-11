Politics
In China, the ‘Red Holy Land’, tourists celebrate the centenary of the Communist Party
Yan’an, China – Tourists pose for photos on Chairman Mao Zedong’s bed as the much-criticized Chinese Communist Party abroad marks its centenary at home with a public relations push that includes office history outings, movies in big budget and carefully crafted media tours.
The ruling party, which celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding in Shanghai in July, has launched a propaganda blitz touting its achievements over the past century in nurturing a poor and divided nation eviscerated by war into a global superpower.
The pump is not watered down by criticism from the West, where politicians, pundits and business leaders warn of the party’s oversized ambitions and denounce its human rights record.
In Yan’an, a city in western China that presents itself as a “Red Holy Land” where the party curled up in 1935 at the end of the long march to build a revolution, thousands of tourists flocked to it. every day to the dark caves that Mao Zedong and his comrades returned home.
Tourists come in large family groups or on tours organized by their employers, including a group from Hunan who unveiled a Chinese-language banner made for the centenary, declaring their employment at a property management company.
Zhang Zhenxing, a technical employee from Hebei on a trip organized by the company, said he wanted “to find out how the revolutionary ancestors achieved victory in such a difficult environment.”
“It was no small feat that they could build a new China in such hardship, so I admire them deeply,” said Zhang.
In a downtown theater, party worshipers can pay nearly 400 yuan ($ 62.32) to watch the commercially produced musical extravagance “Yan’an, Yan’an,” an ode lit by strobes to the Martyrs of War featuring long marches and a pas de deux of revolutionary lovers interrupted by a Japanese air raid.
Foreign media have been invited to participate in government-organized site visits including Yan’an and Jinggangshan, the “birthplace” of the Red Army, where local officials are keen to show off infrastructure and control efforts. against poverty.
Yan’an officials have repeatedly cited Edgar Snow, an American journalist known for his friendship with Mao in the 1930s, as a role model for telling China’s story to the world, urging today’s foreign correspondents to follow his example.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party, has led an image-creation campaign that places his power and influence on a level comparable to that of Mao.
But in the age of technology and mass entertainment, his party has greater tools to strengthen its narrative.
A blockbuster film, “1921,” starring A-listers in a re-enactment of the founding of the Communist Party, is due in Chinese theaters on July 1, the official anniversary date.
“Outstanding” party members will receive a “July 1 medal” at a grand ceremony in Beijing on the same day, state media reported.
The Chinese Communist Party has more than 91 million members, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency, many of whom are rank and file cadres and ordinary officials.
This makes it the second largest political party in the world, behind India’s Bharatiya Janata party.
Beijing points to China’s rapid economic growth over the past decades and rising living standards as proof of the party’s enduring value.
He is, however, less inclined to draw attention to the darker chapters of the last century, including famine, the Cultural Revolution and the suppression of resistance movements.
Discussion of the bloody Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989 continues to be censored on Chinese social media, as Chinese cyberspace authorities last month urged netizens to report “harmful” comments showing accounts of “nihilism” history ”which go against the official history of the party.
In a time of both disinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing you can help us make the right story.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]