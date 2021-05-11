Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign prisoner transfer agreement – Newspaper





KARACHI: A close aide to the Prime Minister announced on Monday that Islamabad and Riyadh had signed a prisoner transfer agreement to repatriate more than 2,000 Pakistani prisoners languishing in Saudi prisons.

Zulfi Bukhari, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Pakistanis Overseas, made the announcement on Twitter saying that Pak and KSA have signed a prisoner transfer agreement for the return of 2,107 Pakistani prisoners languishing in the prisons of the ‘Saudi Arabia.

Zulfi says more than 2,000 inmates will benefit from deal

It appears that the deal that the prime minister’s assistant was talking about was signed during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia in which Mr Bukhari also accompanied him.

Without giving further details, Mr Bukhari further tweeted that signing the deal would speed up work on a promise made by Saudi leaders in 2019.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman visited Islamabad in February 2019 and, according to a tweet from Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, he graciously agreed to release 2,107 Pakistani prisoners in Saudi Arabian prisons with immediate effect afterwards. that Prime Minister Khan drew his attention to the fate. of some 3,000 Pakistani prisoners in Saudi prisons.

In October 2019, an official from the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation informed the Standing Committee of National Assemblies on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development that 579 Pakistani prisoners had been released by Saudi Arabia under royal clemency. .

Posted in Dawn on May 11, 2021

