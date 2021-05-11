Indonesian and Pakistani submarines

A missing Indonesian submarine has been found broken into at least three parts at the bottom of the Bali Sea and all 53 crew members inside the missing KRI Nanggala-402 have died. The death of a human is a life-changing event and the loss of so many precious lives in a world already in the grip of a pandemic is agonizing to say the least. Indonesian President Joko Widodo has rightly described the sailors as the best Indonesian patriots.

Pakistan is also full of sorrow for this tragedy of a brotherly Muslim nation, but the submarine tragedy struck close to the nation as it had a special relationship with the Indonesian submarine fleet. Many remember the help Indonesia once gave Pakistan in the aftermath of the 1965 war by sending naval submarines and boats to Karachi. While they arrived in Karachi after the end of hostilities, the generosity of the gesture cannot be denied.

The Indonesian people were very grateful for the role of Pakistani UN troops, which facilitated Irian Jaya’s independence from Dutch colonialism. It can be said that this contribution of Pakistani troops played a major role in sending officers and sailors by Indonesia with 2 submarines, 2 missile boats and 2 fast torpedo boats to the Pakistanis during the 1965 war. .

Air Marshal Asghar Khan, then Ambassador, gave a startling detail of this assistance. The Air Marshal wrote in his book The First Round, his arrival at the Palace of the Presidents in Jakarta. He was immediately met by President Sukarno who declared that the urgent need of the Pakistanis was the urgent need of the Indonesians. Sukarno went on to say that it had been decided that Indonesia would give all possible aid to Pakistan while reiterating that India’s attack on Pakistan was like an attack on Indonesia. He asked the Air Marshal to consider Indonesia as his own country and to take from it whatever he deemed useful to Pakistan in this emergency situation.

Asghar Khan also wrote about his subsequent meeting with Admiral Raden Eddy Martadinata, who was the head of the Indonesian Navy at the time. Martadinata asked if this was all Pakistan wanted Indonesia to do at this time. When Asghar Khan asked what more Indonesians could do, Admiral Martadinata responded. Don’t you want us to take control of the Andaman Islands? citing a map, he continued, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are extensions of Sumatra and lie in any case between East Pakistan and Indonesia. What right are the Indians here? (Khan, 1979). Asghar Khan suggested he should discuss the matter with his chairman. Asghar Khan confirmed that there would certainly be no regrets on Pakistan’s part if Indonesia occupied these islands. Unfortunately, Pakistan was not in a position to help them accomplish this task. In any case, assured Admiral Martadinata, the Indonesian navy will immediately begin patrols around these islands and carry out aerial reconnaissance missions to see what the Indians have there (Khan, 1979). The head of the Indonesian navy supported his remarks by providing substantial material assistance to the Pakistani navy. He ordered the immediate transfer of the submarines and boats to Pakistan.

According to Indian sources, Indonesian threats against the coveted islands of Andaman and Nicobar acted as a powerful deterrent that kept India away from any untoward action against then East Pakistan. Indian Navy Vice Admiral GM Hiranandani wrote (George, 2021) During the 1965 war, Indonesia’s stance was clearly pro-Pakistan. There has been an increase in sightings of unidentified submarines and aircraft in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. In response to the Pakistani request for assistance, the Indonesian Navy sent two submarines and two missile boats to Karachi.

For another Indian admiral Bhaskar Sadashiv Soman, the Indonesian presence and proximity to the islands played an important role in his mind. He expressed his apprehension in the book Blueprint to Bluewater: Indian Navy, 1951-65 when he stated that I also had information about the presence of some Indonesian ships in Karachi and that I was aware that any operation undertaken by the naval forces combined of Pakistan and Indonesia neither be against the Indian fleet nor against the Indian continent. It was probably for the capture of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. I was quite convinced in my mind that the Indonesian Navy, knowing full well that only a small force of sailors in khaki uniforms was present on these islands, could attempt to capture Nicobar Island. (George, 2021)

The Indonesian submarine tragedy struck the Pakistani nation quite deeply. While the two nations are already united because of the bonds of humanity and faith, the loss to the Indonesian Navy, a fighting force that has answered the call of the Pakistanis in its hour of need, is also a immense loss for the whole Pakistani nation.