Senior U.S. Republican votes to oust Cheney on Wednesday





The leading Republican in the United States House of Representatives on Wednesday set a date for the vote of the 212 Republican members of the chamber on the impeachment of Donald Trump’s critic, Liz Cheney, from his leadership position.

The vote, announced by Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy in a letter to colleagues on Monday, will likely result in the ousting of Cheney, who voted to impeach Trump in January and has repeatedly criticized the country’s false claim. former president that the 2020 election was stolen. .

“Having heard from so many of you over the past few days, it is clear that we need to make a change. As such, you should expect a vote on the dismissal of the conference chair this Wednesday,” he said. McCarthy said in the letter, which was seen by Reuters. .

McCarthy felt that Cheney’s expected impeachment as Speaker of the Republican Conference of the House – the party’s third position in the House – was necessary to unify Republicans as the 2022 parliamentary election looms, as they hope regain control of the House.

US Representative Liz Cheney speaks to the media at the Joint Congress of Tomorrow 2017 Republican Issues Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States, January 25, 2017. REUTERS / Mark Makela / File Photo

“Each day spent relitigating the past is one less day we have to grasp the future,” he said.

Most Republican lawmakers, including McCarthy, have sought to appease Trump, who continues to falsely insist that he lost the November election due to widespread fraud, a claim that was rejected by several courts as well as state and federal election officials.

But other Republicans see the decision to kick Cheney from his post as the latest sign of Trump’s control over the party, and warn that he could eventually sink Republican hopes in 2022 by alienating swing voters, including the self-employed, women and suburbanites. Cheney is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney.

“Kicking Liz Cheney out of leadership won’t gain an additional GOP voter, but it will cost us quite a bit,” Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Twitter on Monday, after he himself was criticized for voting to condemn Trump for incitement to insurgency earlier. this year.

Trump was impeached in the House and tried and acquitted in the Senate, after delivering a fiery speech on Jan.6 to supporters, many of whom then stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to block certification of his electoral defeat in the face to Democrat Joe Biden. Five people, including a police officer, died in close combat.

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

