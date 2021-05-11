The “ PSDP Plus ” plan targets the active participation of the private sector





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday underlined the active participation of the private sector in the country’s development process and said the government is fully committed to providing it with an enabling environment.

Given the public demands, the participation of the private sector was extremely crucial, he added.

The Prime Minister chaired a meeting where he was briefed on the various ongoing, completed and nearing public-private partnership projects under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), said the PM Office Media Wing in a press release.

Imran Khan said the Board of Investment (BoI) is fully activated to provide facilities to foreign and local investors.

The Prime Minister was informed that work on about 50 different public-private partnership model development projects worth Rs 2 trillion under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) is underway. different phases.

A total of 35 others were in the process of being approved, it was added.

The meeting was attended by Planning Minister Asad Umar, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, relevant secretaries and senior officials. The Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht and other provincial officials attended the meeting by video conference.

The meeting was informed that a further 14 projects worth Rs 978 billion would be approved in the next three months, while 18 projects costing Rs 1,016 billion would be awarded in 2021-2022.

He was further informed that two major projects – the Sialkot-Kharian highway and the Sukkur-Hyderabad highway at a cost of Rs 233 billion – had been approved by the Public-Private Partnerships Authority.

The tender for the Sialkot-Kharian highway had been launched, while for the Sukkur-Hyderabad project, the tender would be launched in June.

The prime minister was told that six more projects worth Rs 710 billion would be approved by August of this year.

These projects in the public-private partnership models included communication, health, science and technology, social sector and other related sectors.

As part of the PSDP Plus strategy, an enabling environment and other necessary assistance was provided to ensure the participation of the private sector.

As part of the PSDP Plus strategy, 180 different sites had been identified with an estimated value of Rs 5.5 trillion, it was added.

The Prime Minister ordered the provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to submit details of the progress of federal and provincial development projects, including future development projects and their distribution according to different areas.

