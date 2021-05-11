What will the Prime Minister do with the lie of the illusion? Asks a dismayed supporter of Modi

Text size:

HThe eyes meet yours only briefly. They look at you sideways and then turn to the official event photographer. His head didn’t move at all to recognize you. He is Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But then, in this story, he’s in America. I still meet Indians, always for the people, for the people, of course.

But somehow, that memory remains. People in peripheral vision come and go. The camera, in the center of his mind, constant.

So what is the camera for him? Anna-daata, perhaps? No, he doesn’t eat much, they say. But it’s something that has caught his attention, from the smallest interaction to the biggest stadium event. The camera is more than that. Maybe it’s a ballotThe data (the vote gives).

Six years have passed, almost seven. Many ballots have been cast, counted, cashed and celebrated. So much in his favor. Of course, some states can come and go. But the nation is his and he is theirs. Ballot-sukheebhava data (remain blessed voting donor).

But there are more than votes to make this spirit work. Media and power have always come together, from the days Doordarshan was called Devidarshan, of course. But here the dew and bhaavas are heavier, more complex, because they must fill a void, very large whose proportions are only now becoming evident.

Camera. Podium. Temple. Everything must be sacrifice. The fire of sacrifice is what built this nation, and Prime Minister Modi will restore it. From the priest-king of Sindhu to the king-priest of Kashi, in the shadow of the modern monk with whom he shares a name and the ancient rishi whom he aspires to emulate, Modi will cede everything to his people, even his bones as the wise Dadhichi. This spirit of sacrifice, he describes in his first book, Jyotipunj, a tribute to the selfless men of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) who inspired him.

With that kind of fiery belief in the goodness of mankind, what could possibly go wrong? At least perhaps he thought so.

The crisis is here

Kurukshetra is here, and neither Krishna nor Arjuna intervened. Only the poor and foolish king of Pundra, somehow believing himself to be the original. At least in the old days, people had the comfort of knowing that the original was also here with them. He stood among them, knelt among their cows, horses, and chariots, and with a battle-scarred body and all-seeing eyes, he remained theirs. Krishna was Krishna, and the False Vasudeva? Good…

Kurukshetra, it is here that the air first escaped from the skies above the cities, black extractive arrows everywhere, digging up dirt, rivers, mountains, forests, and then, the last humiliation of all that we thought was human free will, as hope, as the air flowed under the noses of our loved ones, o cruel and miserable time o Krishna.

No answering voice comes.

More friends with camera

Only the one who lived near the camera now seems to be exposed, to be judged by it. No one needs to say the obvious anymore. Like a broken clock being right twice a day, its critics, whatever they may have said before, whatever their lies, now stand as if the truth is on their side.

Whoever lived near the camera is now eclipsed by the camera.

Whoever couldn’t look away from the camera to see people as people and not just as props in his performance, now finds that the cameras are no longer looking at him.

In front of the cameras, there is only the fire, the cremation fire on the ground.

Maybe he’s grabbing his handy tools. The apparatus of state broadcasting services and digital management. Twitter followers. The absolute numbers.

And before them, before conceiving, he could still appear, to himself at least, a sacrificial-wise, a king-priest, a monk, a fakir, a servant, again.

The illusion of the social. The narcotic of narcissism. The myth of the messiah. Simple kids posting popularity posts on Instagram feel it and fall in love with it. What then of the mighty Maharajas, dreaming of being seen and respected by millions of people?

What happens to the head that has internalized such a look?

The inner voice gets louder

Movie stars and megalomaniacs. Everything must fall one day when this camera turns away, and there is nothing left but the voice inside the head, the whisper inside the heart.

And what will that heart say when you’re really alone? Will he always maintain that the lie was in fact the truth?

It was easy to call the lie from the outside, the lieabouthim; a nation did it for him over and over again.

What about the lieinside? The lie of illusion, vanity, the avalanche of denial and deception burying reality as the walls of the durbar rapidly ascended all around?

What is that inner voice saying now?Look at the left. Look to the right. Hold the pose.

Or does he know it? The world does not see a guru vishwa, or all of it guru. The world never really cared at all. Because the world still exists beyond the little dramas on Twitter and WhatsApp in India.

“World famous” where? At the UN? In the USA? India? At least, Bharat?

No homie, you were just world famous in your own head, that’s all.Like most of us these days. Just like it is with social media addiction.

But luckily for the world, most of us don’t need to deal with a large part of the planet in crisis between our swipe-for-new-likes habits.

Not so lucky for the world, maybe, that you do. You always do.

So get out of the selfie-daze now, sir. Lose that long melancholy white beard of Bahadur Shah Zafar. Lose any illusions you may have had about how you are seen in the world. Listen. Learn. Drive. Or let someone who can turn their head completely towards people and reality do this work for you.

Vamsee Juluri @vamseejuluri is Professor of Media Studies at the University of San Francisco. Opinions are personal.

(Edited by Anurag Chaubey)

