Imran asked not to attend tobacco company event – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Health advocates have called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to avoid attending an online event hosted by an international tobacco company.

They claimed that this was contrary to section 5.3 of the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) and the violation of the Geneva Convention which suggests respecting international obligations.

They further alleged that tobacco companies used such events to enter power lanes and establish contact with policymakers.

An event titled Shaping the Post-Covid Era: Asias’ Role in Global Recovery is circulating on social media and the internet. It is also asked that Asian leaders can pave the way for the post-Covid era while preserving the principles of peace, stability and diversity? Will they be able to cooperate on international issues, including to overcome future pandemics? At the 26th International Conference on the Future of Asia, it will be discussed how Asia can enter a new era in this time of uncertainty.

On the website, photos of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Vietnam PM Pham Minh Chinh, Thailand PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin, PM of Nepal KP Sharma Oli, Indias External Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and others are mentioned as participants in a webinar to be held on May 20-21.

Former Pakistan and Country Tobacco Enforcement Cell Chief, former FCTC official Ziauddin Islam, while speaking to Dawn, said the webinar was hosted by the Japanese branch of an international tobacco and that the newly appointed CEO of the company would share the stage along with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

We must understand that the tobacco industry is always trying to improve its image by organizing corporate social responsibility activities and serving people. Moreover, they also strive to enter the corridors of power to create personal connections and networks to influence policies, he said.

Participation in such events is contrary to section 5.3 of the WHO Framework Convention and violation of the Geneva Convention which suggests respecting international obligations. We have no doubts about the Prime Minister’s intention, but we believe he was not guided by the Department of National Health Services (NHS). We have learned that the Sri Lankan President refused to attend the event and we expect the same from Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dr Zia said.

He claimed that the company is keen to launch electronic cigarettes in Pakistan and that is why it is trying to make contacts in the electricity corridor.

Tobacco Free Kids Campaign national representative Malik Imran, while speaking to Dawn, said it was unfortunate that the Prime Minister was attending an event hosted by a tobacco company.

I am sure the Prime Minister would not know about it. It is the responsibility of the NHS department to share the details of the organizers and save the country from embarrassment internationally, he said.

Article 5.3 of the WHO FCTC states that in establishing and implementing their public health policies on tobacco control, Parties must act to protect those policies against commercial and other interests of the world. tobacco industry in accordance with national legislation.

A senior NHS ministry official, asking not to be cited, said unfortunately the tobacco industry was very powerful in Pakistan and it was very difficult to oppose it.

Pictorial Health Warning had to be increased from 60 to 70 pc by June 30 of last year, but we were unable to implement it due to pressure from the tobacco industry. A further increase, namely from 70% to 80%, will be applicable next month on June 30, he said.

Posted in Dawn on May 11, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos