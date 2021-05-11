Oil drops, allaying fears of pipeline failure





Oil prices fell on Tuesday as fears of a prolonged shutdown of America’s largest fuel pipeline system, Colonial Pipeline, faded, while some US Gulf Coast refiners cut production . U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 61 cents, or 0.94%, to $ 64.31 a barrel at 5:12 a.m. GMT, after gaining 2 cents on Monday. Brent futures fell 56 cents, or 0.82%, to $ 67.76 a barrel, after climbing 4 cents on Monday. “The rise in oil prices was short-lived as the disruption of the colonial pipeline does not appear to have a prolonged impact,” Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA said on Tuesday. The US gasoline futures contract and US fuel oil futures contract, which climbed after the outage, fell to pre-Friday levels in anticipation of a restart. Colonial Pipeline, which transports more than 2.5 million barrels per day (b / d) of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, shut down its network on Friday after being hit by a cyber attack. Read more The private company said Monday it was working on a staged restart with “the goal of substantially restoring operational service by the end of the week.” Read more It began manually operating its 700,000 barrels per day multi-product fuel line between Greensboro, NC and Maryland for a limited time using existing stocks. Read more However, the outage has already led Motiva Enterprises LLC to shut down two of three crude units at its 607,000 bpd refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, the largest in the United States. Read more Total SE (TOTF.PA) also cut gasoline production on Monday at its 225,500 bpd refinery in Port Arthur due to the pipeline failure. Read more “There is a strong possibility that we are seeing a drop in demand for crude oil. Some refineries in Texas have already reduced their cycles due to the end of the pipeline,” said Lachlan Shaw, head of raw materials research at the National Australia Bank. Meanwhile, sentiment is weighed down by the rapid spread of coronavirus infections in India, which has increased calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to lock down the world’s second most populous country. Read more The World Health Organization has classified the variant of the coronavirus first identified in India last year as one of global concerns, with some preliminary studies showing that it spreads more easily. Read more On the positive side for crude, analysts expect data to show U.S. crude inventories fell about 2.3 million barrels in the week to May 7, after dropping 8 million barrels the week before, according to a Reuters poll. Gasoline inventories are expected to have fallen by about 400,000 barrels, six analysts estimated on average before industry group reports from the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday and the US Energy Information Administration on Wednesday. OPEC is also expected to release its monthly oil market report on Tuesday, which will include April production figures. Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

