Newsmax hijacks segment to shame network for promoting Trump’s election lies





A Newsmax guest interrupted an interview to shame the Conservative TV network for promoting Donald Trumps’ lies about the election.

David Litt, a former speechwriter for Barack Obama, dismissed the interview Monday morning to accuse Newsmax of lying to his own viewers about the 2020 contest.

When asked if Tesla founder Elon Musks ‘appearance on Saturday Night Live (SNL) was as good as Mr. Trumps’ appearance five years ago, Mr. Litt took aim at Newsmax.

“What happened on Saturday Night Live this weekend is people made things up and then said it on TV like it’s real,” said Mr. Litt of the comedy show, and founder of Teslas. “It actually happens quite frequently on American television.

For example, in 2020 Dominion Voting Systems sued Newsmax over its false allegations of voter fraud, Litt noted. Newsmax was lying to its own viewers and Newsmax actually had to settle this lawsuit. “

So sorry I just need to register, are you still telling that lie or are you telling new lies ?, Mr Litt asked Rob Finnerty, the newsmax presenter.

Wait, I’m sorry, David, do you wanna talk about something completely unrelated and try to catch up with me? [out] a totally irrelevant Monday morning, Mr. Finnerty said in reply, or do you mean Elon Musk?

Well I can see why you don’t want to talk about Dominion voting systems, Mr Litt said at anchor, because if you do, Nesmax could be sued and lose billions of dollars because they are lies.

Newsmax’s disgraceful former speech writers follow a recent apology from the TV station for falsely alleging voter fraud via Dominions voting machines, as falsely claimed by Mr. Trump and his allies, who are regulars of the network.

Twitter users applauded Mr Litt for accusing Newsmax of lying about the 2020 election, with activist Fred Guttenberg writing: David Litt, you are my hero. This is how you manage the BS on Newsmax.

Another, lawyer and author Qasim Rashid, added: This, my friends, is how you send a message and demand accountability. Well done David Litt.

Mr. Litt fold The Wrap: I was surprised they clearly invited me, they didn’t google me.

