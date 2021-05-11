Deeply concerned world powers call for calm after unrest in Israel

People are reflected in a blood-soaked puddle at the scene where Palestinians were killed amid an outbreak of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in the northern Gaza Strip on May 10, 2021. Mohammed Salem, Reuters

Reactions poured in from around the world on Monday after violence sparked by days of unrest inside Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque, with Israel launching airstrikes on Gaza in response to rockets fired by the Islamist movement Hamas.

Here are the reactions from around the world:

United States

US State Department spokesman Ned Price condemned the Hamas rocket attacks as an “unacceptable escalation” and renewed calls for calm in Jerusalem.

“The United States condemns in the strongest terms the barrage of rocket attacks fired at Israel in recent hours,” Price told reporters on Monday.

“We also recognize Israel’s legitimate right to defend itself and its people and its territory.”

UK

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab condemned the rocket attacks, saying “the ongoing violence in Jerusalem and Gaza must end”.

“We need an immediate de-escalation on all sides and an end to the targeting of civilian populations,” he tweeted.

turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to mobilize the world to stop Israeli “terror” in phone calls Monday to Palestinian leaders.

In appeals to Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Erdogan denounced Israel’s actions and extended his support.

The Turkish leader pledged to “do everything in his power to mobilize the world, starting with the Islamic world, to stop the Israeli terror and occupation,” his office said.

Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif took to Twitter to accuse Israel of stealing “the land and homes of the people” and of creating “an apartheid regime”.

He also accused Israel of refusing to vaccinate citizens “under illegal occupation” and accused the Israeli police of shooting “innocent worshipers” inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

On Saturday, a foreign ministry spokesperson called on the United Nations to condemn the action of the Israeli police inside the mosque, saying it constituted a “war crime”.

Egypt

Egypt’s foreign ministry said in a statement that it had “strongly” condemned “the new incursion by Israeli forces into the al-Aqsa mosque.”

Egyptian Deputy Foreign Minister Nazih Al-Najari met with Israeli Ambassador to Cairo Amira Oron on Monday to say that Egypt rejects and denounces Israel’s action.

The United Nations

The UN Security Council held an urgent meeting on Monday on the violence, but did not issue any immediate statement.

Negotiations are continuing between the 15 member countries of the Security Council on a text that could be watered down from an initial draft proposed by Norway.

But diplomats said the United States believed the public comments would be counterproductive.

Middle East Quartet

The four members of the Middle East Quartet – the United States, Russia, the EU and the UN – on Saturday expressed “deep concern” over the violence in Jerusalem.

European Union

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the bloc was “deeply concerned about the recent clashes”.

It was “important that everything be done to avoid fueling tensions,” he added.

He called the expulsions of Palestinians “a matter of grave concern” and said “such actions are illegal under international humanitarian law”.

He hailed the decision to deny Jewish worshipers access to the plaza as “a positive move that can calm the situation.”

France

Ahead of a march planned to commemorate Israel’s capture of Jerusalem in 1967 – later abandoned – a spokeswoman for the French Foreign Ministry on Monday warned of the risk of a “large-scale escalation”.

“France calls on all parties concerned to show the utmost restraint and to refrain from any provocation to allow a return to calm as quickly as possible,” said the spokesperson.

Pope Francis

Pope Francis on Sunday called for an end to the violence, saying he “followed with particular concern the events unfolding in Jerusalem”.

“I pray that it will be a meeting place and not violent clashes, a place of prayer and peace,” he said.

“Violence only generates violence. Let’s stop these clashes.”