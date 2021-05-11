2 on trial as China imposes online check amid pandemic

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) Two amateur computer coders taken by police to their home in Beijing last year were on trial Tuesday in a case that illustrates the Chinese government’s growing online censorship and its heightened sensitivity to any deviation from the narrative official on its response to COVID-19.

Authorities did not specifically say why Chen Mei, 28, and Cai Wei, 27, were arrested, so friends and relatives can only guess. They believe it was because the pair had set up an online archive to store articles deleted by censors and a related forum where users could bypass real-name registration requirements to chat anonymously.

The case is being tried at the People’s Court in Wenyuhe, a northeastern suburb of Beijing. Chens ‘mother and Cais’ father were allowed in shortly before the trial began at 9 a.m. Families were previously informed that only one family member could be present.

Begun in 2018, the archive has preserved hundreds of censored articles and the forum has seen discussions on sensitive issues, including anti-government protests in Hong Kong and complaints against the ruling Communist Party. But what got them in trouble with authorities appeared to be the archiving of articles showing an alternative to China’s official account of its response to the pandemic, as the country began to face questions over its handling of the pandemic. the initial epidemic.

By keeping the articles censored and providing them with a venue for discussion, the two face increasingly stringent regulations in an already stifling online environment under President Xi Jinping. Last year, hundreds of people were prosecuted for online speech.

Chen and Cai are prosecuted on a catch-all charge of causing trouble and quarrels.

In January 2020, the two began archiving articles about a mysterious new disease circulating in Wuhan. For Cai, who is from the area and could not return home to see his family for the Lunar New Year holidays, the news was particularly upsetting.

A lot of things happened in China at the time that bowled us over, and he might have been affected by it, said his girlfriend, Tang Hongbo. She was also detained but released after 23 days when it became clear that she didn’t know much about the project. Every day we looked at the Internet, and we were all in this tragic state of mind.

Xi has made cyberspace governance a priority, and under his leadership the government has created its own model for dealing with the challenges and opportunities of the internet. China eliminated online anonymity by requiring people to register under what is known as the real name system as of 2016. Social media accounts are linked to a mobile phone number, which is linked to an individual national identification number.

A Chinese activist, using court and government records and media reports, documented more than 750 web-based speech prosecutions in 2020 in an online database and posted to a Twitter account named SpeechFreedomCN. He said he manages the database anonymously for fear of retaliation.

A friend of Cai, who declined to be named for fear of reprisal, said Cai became frustrated with the censorship regime. In response, he and Chen launched the Terminus2049 archive and 2049bbs forum in 2018 as a public free exchange platform, Cai wrote in a welcome post.

It’s not just the real naming system, the post deletions, the bans, has reached a point that’s really shocking at the national level, Cai wrote in another 2018 post. When you have to ask yourself if you have hit a sensitive keyword in a post you write, how can you really have the courageous desire to speak up?

On the forum, Cai wrote about the movies, music and books he liked. Others have touched on more delicate subjects. It was a place to talk without worrying about deleting messages or banning your account. It didn’t require a phone number to register, or even an email address.

Chen was more quiet but also irritated with the censorship system.

He wants the information to flow. He wants quality information to flow freely, said Chen Kun, his older brother. We have this type of value deep in our bones, the independence of Internet speech and the free flow of information.

Cai and Chen met in 2011 at a summer camp hosted by Liren College, a socially conscious educational program. Both self-taught coders, they first began cooperating on a project to archive all lectures and information from the summer camps, said a friend of the two, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal. . Authorities shut down Liren in 2014.

Terminus2049 mainly housed articles that had been deleted from WeChat and Weibo, popular social media platforms subject to regular algorithmic and human censorship. Although similar databases exist, most have been blocked in China. Terminus2049 was available on Github, a code sharing platform that is not blocked.

The topics covered in the archived articles were broad, but they shared a focus on social issues. One was concerned about the expulsion of migrant workers from Beijing after a fire, while another shared questions about a company falsifying data on rabies vaccines.

It wasn’t until after Cai and Chen were arrested in April last year that their families found out from friends and peers what the two were working on. They suspect that pandemic-related content triggered the arrests, in part because in the weeks before and after their detention, police questioned acquaintances about what the two had done during the outbreak.

They were told that Chen Mei had family members overseas, provided information to foreign organizations about the pandemic, and essentially held out a knife at the enemy, said Chen Kun, who now lives in France.

Beijing police did not respond to a faxed request for comment, and court-appointed lawyers did not respond to phone calls.

Citizen reporter Zhang Zhan also broke the law after reporting from Wuhan at the start of the epidemic. She received a four-year sentence in December.

The 2049bbs forum, which never had major reach, is now blocked in China. Still, discussions continue and the forum recordings live on a site called 2047, set up by a self-proclaimed person following the same path and a few members of the old forum.

Cais’s father, who hasn’t seen his son for over a year, still doesn’t understand how his son clashed with the authorities.

He didn’t say anything bad. He did not try to organize protests, “Cai Jianli said.” How did this become pickup bickering and unrest?

Associated Press video reporter Sam McNeil and Beijing press assistant Caroline Chen contributed to this story.